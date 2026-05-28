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HomeAutoTiago EV Facelift Launched Under Rs 5 Lakh: Time To Skip Petrol Cars?

Tiago EV Facelift Launched Under Rs 5 Lakh: Time To Skip Petrol Cars?

Tata has launched the Tiago EV facelift at a starting price of under Rs 5 lakh with BAAS, bringing updated styling, more features and improved charging performance to its affordable electric hatchback

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 28 May 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tiago EV facelift launched, starting at ₹4.69 lakh with battery leasing.
  • New Tiago EV offers 285km range, faster charging, and DC fast charging.
  • Updated design includes LED headlamps, connected rear lights, and new colors.

Affordable EVs are coming at the right time with the new Tiago EV facelift launched at Rs 4 69 lakh with BAAS while an additional Rs 2.6 is charged for per km driven. Without that the Tiago EV facelift is Rs 6.99 lakh while the topend is Rs 9.99 lakh. There is also a lifetime unlimited km warranty for the 24kwh battery version.

Battery, Range and Charging

Speaking of which the battery pack size is not increased as that would lead to more expense and longer charging times while not suitable for buyers of this car. Instead engineering tweaks have been down to reduce charging times.

The range of the 24kwh battery pack is 285km while real world expect 205-215km. The car also charges faster and supports DC fast charging.


Tiago EV Facelift Launched Under Rs 5 Lakh: Time To Skip Petrol Cars?

Also Read : ABP Live Exclusive: Honda Gears Up For New EV Launch, More Imported Cars Coming To India

Design and Features

It is also different looking with a blanked off look and new LED headlamps plus new 15 inch wheels. The rear styling too is changed with connected lighting. New six colours are there too.

Inside you get a new interior with a 10.25 in touchscreen, new part digital Instrument cluster and it also has Bluetooth functionality. Other features include a new crisp 360 degree camera display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cooled glovebox, new gear selector, new fabric seats, new wireless charging pads plus a new steering wheel with an off centre logo.


Tiago EV Facelift Launched Under Rs 5 Lakh: Time To Skip Petrol Cars?

Pricing Advantage

The pricing means that the Tiago EV is an affordable EV alternative to petrol cars and comes in at the right time with the fuel price hikes taking all the limelight.


Tiago EV Facelift Launched Under Rs 5 Lakh: Time To Skip Petrol Cars?

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the new Tiago EV facelift?

The Tiago EV facelift starts at Rs 4.69 lakh with the Battery as a Service (BAAS) option.

What is the real-world range of the 24kWh battery pack?

The 24kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 285km, with a real-world expectation of 205-215km.

What are some of the new interior features in the Tiago EV facelift?

It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a part-digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a cooled glovebox.

Does the Tiago EV facelift support fast charging?

Yes, the car supports DC fast charging and engineering tweaks have been made to reduce charging times.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Tiago Petrol Prices TATA Tata Tiago Ev Facelift
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