Tiago EV Facelift Launched Under Rs 5 Lakh: Time To Skip Petrol Cars?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiago EV facelift launched, starting at ₹4.69 lakh with battery leasing.

New Tiago EV offers 285km range, faster charging, and DC fast charging.

Updated design includes LED headlamps, connected rear lights, and new colors.

Affordable EVs are coming at the right time with the new Tiago EV facelift launched at Rs 4 69 lakh with BAAS while an additional Rs 2.6 is charged for per km driven. Without that the Tiago EV facelift is Rs 6.99 lakh while the topend is Rs 9.99 lakh. There is also a lifetime unlimited km warranty for the 24kwh battery version.

Battery, Range and Charging

Speaking of which the battery pack size is not increased as that would lead to more expense and longer charging times while not suitable for buyers of this car. Instead engineering tweaks have been down to reduce charging times.

The range of the 24kwh battery pack is 285km while real world expect 205-215km. The car also charges faster and supports DC fast charging.





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Design and Features

It is also different looking with a blanked off look and new LED headlamps plus new 15 inch wheels. The rear styling too is changed with connected lighting. New six colours are there too.

Inside you get a new interior with a 10.25 in touchscreen, new part digital Instrument cluster and it also has Bluetooth functionality. Other features include a new crisp 360 degree camera display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cooled glovebox, new gear selector, new fabric seats, new wireless charging pads plus a new steering wheel with an off centre logo.





Pricing Advantage

The pricing means that the Tiago EV is an affordable EV alternative to petrol cars and comes in at the right time with the fuel price hikes taking all the limelight.



