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HomeCities6 Feared Dead, Several Injured After Under-Construction Bridge Collapses During Storm In UP

6 Feared Dead, Several Injured After Under-Construction Bridge Collapses During Storm In UP

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 29 May 2026 07:51 AM (IST)

At least six are feared dead and several others injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa River collapsed during a storm in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur.  Rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
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