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6 Feared Dead, Several Injured After Under-Construction Bridge Collapses During Storm In UP
At least six are feared dead and several others injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa River collapsed during a storm in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur. Rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited.
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6 Feared Dead, Several Injured After Under-Construction Bridge Collapses During Storm In UP
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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