Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoHyundai Turns 30: These 3 Cars Built Its Biggest Success Stories

Hyundai Turns 30: These 3 Cars Built Its Biggest Success Stories

From the original Santro to the best-selling Creta and tech-rich Venue, Hyundai’s India story has been shaped by three cars that changed customer expectations and market trends.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 07 May 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Venue pioneered connected car technology in India's urban SUV market.

Thirty years of Hyundai in India, and while the carmaker started with the Santro, today it has a full-fledged range, including a premium EV as well as hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs as well. Here then are the three most significant cars that we think they have produced in the last 30 years.

Hyundai Santro: The Car That Built Hyundai

Hyundai Turns 30: These 3 Cars Built Its Biggest Success Stories

Of course, the original Santro and the Santro Xing established Hyundai as a maker of quality-laden cars, along with the first Santro being the first to get an MPFI engine as well as power steering.

The Santro moved the goal posts with its interior design and quality, plus the tall-boy stance helped with space. The Xing later became even more successful in India and went on to establish the Santro name.

The key strengths from the 1998 Santro were carried forward, but the Xing brought in more improvements. The Santro was later brought back in India but did not repeat that same magic in terms of sales and was later discontinued.

Hyundai Creta: The SUV That Changed Everything

Hyundai Turns 30: These 3 Cars Built Its Biggest Success Stories

By far the most popular Hyundai in India and a brand name in itself, the Creta, ever since its 2015 launch, changed the compact SUV space, and the later generation models further brought in new features too.

The second-gen Creta was the first to bring in a panoramic sunroof and became a bigger success, but the latest Creta has become a monster hit. It was the best-selling car in India for a month and is now the best-selling car in its class despite new competition.

The current Creta continues on its strong brand value and is the star of its segment, while the coming years could see a radical change for this SUV too, as it shifts to its newer generation. By far their most important model.

Hyundai Venue: The Tech-Focused Urban SUV

The smaller sibling to the Creta is the second-best-selling Hyundai and remains a very important car, especially being in the sub-4m SUV segment.

Hyundai Turns 30: These 3 Cars Built Its Biggest Success Stories

The Venue was the first car to debut connected car technology in India in 2019, and now the new Venue especially brings in more tech with the larger screens as well as the latest infotainment system.

For Hyundai, the Venue is also very popular, like the Creta, and with our love for SUVs increasing, it remains an important part of the Hyundai line-up.

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What made the original Santro significant in the Indian automotive market?

The original Santro was significant for its interior design, quality, and spaciousness due to its tall-boy stance. It was also the first to feature an MPFI engine and power steering.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 07 May 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Auto
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Hyundai Turns 30: These 3 Cars Built Its Biggest Success Stories
Hyundai Turns 30: These 3 Cars Built Its Biggest Success Stories
Auto
Allu Arjun's Family Visits Pushpa 2 Stampede Victim After 1.5 Years; Promises Lifelong Financial Support
Allu Arjun's Family Visits Pushpa 2 Stampede Victim After 1.5 Years; Promises Lifelong Financial Support
Auto
Maruti Brezza Facelift CNG To Get Victoris-Style Underbody Tank
Maruti Brezza Facelift CNG To Get Victoris-Style Underbody Tank
Auto
Jetour T2 Vs Toyota Fortuner: How Their ASEAN NCAP Scores Compare
Jetour T2 Vs Toyota Fortuner: How Their ASEAN NCAP Scores Compare
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe
Investigation: CCTV, Forensics and Ground Probe Intensified in High-Profile Bengal Killing
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Case—Postmortem Nearly Complete at Barasat Medical College
Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget