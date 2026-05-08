The Tata Punch has become the best-selling SUV in India in April 2026, with sales of 19,107 units.
April 2026 SUV Sales: Tata Punch Tops Charts, Victoris Gains On Creta
The new Punch is now the best selling SUV in India and the second best selling car in India with sales of 19107 units while the Fronx from Maruti continues its stellar run with 18,829 units.
- Tata Punch becomes India's best-selling SUV in April.
- Maruti Fronx and Tata Nexon maintain strong sales positions.
- Mahindra Scorpio and XUV700 gain significant sales momentum.
Let us look at the best selling SUVs in April 2026 and its various changes with new entrants upsetting the order with Punch from Tata Motors in particular climbing to the top spot. The new Punch is now the best selling SUV in India and the second best selling car in India with sales of 19107 units while the Fronx from Maruti continues its stellar run with 18,829 units.
The Nexon continues to hold huge numbers while paving the way for the Punch but still having sales of 18,126 units. The Creta sales have gone slightly down but still is the best selling 4m plus SUV at 15,291 units.
Victoris and Scorpio Close the Gap
The crucial change is how the Scoprio and Victoris is closing the gap with sales of 14,719 units and 13,701 units. The Brezza sold 14,124 units as well. The Venue and Seltos sold 12,420 units and 10,566 units respectively.
It seems the Victoris has been steadily closing the lead and itching near the Creta while the Punch has overtaken the Nexon. The SUV segment with these new entrants have been toppling the top 10 best selling charts.
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Maruti’s Strong Presence Continues
It should also be noted how Maruti Suzuki has been selling other products in the top 10 as well not being SUVs with being the only one to do with the Dzire, Ertiga and Baleno in particular. For now, the new Tata Punch, Fronx and Victoris are the biggest gainers in the April 2026 sales.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best-selling SUV in India as of April 2026?
Which Maruti Suzuki models are performing well besides SUVs?
Maruti Suzuki also has strong sales with non-SUV models like the Dzire, Ertiga, and Baleno, appearing in the top 10 best-selling charts.
How are the Scorpio and XUV700 performing in the market?
The Scorpio and XUV700 are closing the gap with other top SUVs, reporting sales of 14,719 and 13,701 units respectively.
What is the sales figure for the Hyundai Creta?
The Hyundai Creta sold 15,291 units, making it the best-selling SUV over 4 meters in length.