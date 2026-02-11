MG Majestor Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price Between Gloster And Fortuner

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoMG Majestor Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price Between Gloster And Fortuner

The Majestor is basically a new version of the Gloster and comes with a new look while it will debut with a diesel engine.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

JSW MG will launch the new Majestor tomorrow and it will be it's biggest SUV yet and it will occupy above the Gloster. The Majestor is basically a new version of the Gloster and comes with a new look while it will debut with a diesel engine. It is like the Fortuner, a ladder frame big SUV and the big question is the price of the car.

Variants and Engine Details

The Majestor is expected to sit above the Gloster and it will be priced higher than that. There would be fewer variants too than the Gloster and the focus would be on the top-end trims. The Majestor will also get a twin turbo diesel engine and will be fully loaded.


Pricing Expectations

In terms of prices it could undercut the topend Fortuner while it will be expected to be priced higher than the entry level models. The Gloster too would be positioned below. In terms of prices the Gloster starts from Rs 38.3 lakh to Rs 43.7 lakh. Do keep in mind the Fortuner starts at Rs 34 to Rs 49.5 lakh. We expect the prices of the Majestor to be positioned between the Gloster and the Fortuner. We expect the Majestor to be priced between Rs 45-55 lakh given the size and the features.

Size and Segment Presence

The Majestor will be one of the largest SUVs at this price and would be a full size SUV as well. More details will come tomorrow at the launch of this SUV

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the JSW MG Majestor?

The Majestor is JSW MG's new, biggest SUV, launching tomorrow. It will be positioned above the Gloster and is a new version of it with a revised look.

What engine will the Majestor have?

The Majestor will debut with a twin-turbo diesel engine. It will be a ladder-frame SUV, similar to the Fortuner.

How will the Majestor be priced?

The Majestor is expected to be priced between Rs 45-55 lakh, higher than the Gloster but potentially undercutting the top-end Fortuner.

What is the size and segment of the Majestor?

The Majestor will be one of the largest SUVs in its price segment and will be a full-size SUV. More details will be available at its launch.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
MG Majestor MG Majestor Launch MG Majestor Price
