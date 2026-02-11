MG Majestor Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price Between Gloster And Fortuner

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





JSW MG will launch the new Majestor tomorrow and it will be it's biggest SUV yet and it will occupy above the Gloster. The Majestor is basically a new version of the Gloster and comes with a new look while it will debut with a diesel engine. It is like the Fortuner, a ladder frame big SUV and the big question is the price of the car.

Variants and Engine Details

The Majestor is expected to sit above the Gloster and it will be priced higher than that. There would be fewer variants too than the Gloster and the focus would be on the top-end trims. The Majestor will also get a twin turbo diesel engine and will be fully loaded.





Pricing Expectations

In terms of prices it could undercut the topend Fortuner while it will be expected to be priced higher than the entry level models. The Gloster too would be positioned below. In terms of prices the Gloster starts from Rs 38.3 lakh to Rs 43.7 lakh. Do keep in mind the Fortuner starts at Rs 34 to Rs 49.5 lakh. We expect the prices of the Majestor to be positioned between the Gloster and the Fortuner. We expect the Majestor to be priced between Rs 45-55 lakh given the size and the features.

Size and Segment Presence

The Majestor will be one of the largest SUVs at this price and would be a full size SUV as well. More details will come tomorrow at the launch of this SUV