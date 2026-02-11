The Majestor is JSW MG's new, biggest SUV, launching tomorrow. It will be positioned above the Gloster and is a new version of it with a revised look.
MG Majestor Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price Between Gloster And Fortuner
The Majestor is basically a new version of the Gloster and comes with a new look while it will debut with a diesel engine.
JSW MG will launch the new Majestor tomorrow and it will be it's biggest SUV yet and it will occupy above the Gloster. The Majestor is basically a new version of the Gloster and comes with a new look while it will debut with a diesel engine. It is like the Fortuner, a ladder frame big SUV and the big question is the price of the car.
Variants and Engine Details
The Majestor is expected to sit above the Gloster and it will be priced higher than that. There would be fewer variants too than the Gloster and the focus would be on the top-end trims. The Majestor will also get a twin turbo diesel engine and will be fully loaded.
Pricing Expectations
In terms of prices it could undercut the topend Fortuner while it will be expected to be priced higher than the entry level models. The Gloster too would be positioned below. In terms of prices the Gloster starts from Rs 38.3 lakh to Rs 43.7 lakh. Do keep in mind the Fortuner starts at Rs 34 to Rs 49.5 lakh. We expect the prices of the Majestor to be positioned between the Gloster and the Fortuner. We expect the Majestor to be priced between Rs 45-55 lakh given the size and the features.
Size and Segment Presence
The Majestor will be one of the largest SUVs at this price and would be a full size SUV as well. More details will come tomorrow at the launch of this SUV
Related Video
Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the JSW MG Majestor?
What engine will the Majestor have?
The Majestor will debut with a twin-turbo diesel engine. It will be a ladder-frame SUV, similar to the Fortuner.
How will the Majestor be priced?
The Majestor is expected to be priced between Rs 45-55 lakh, higher than the Gloster but potentially undercutting the top-end Fortuner.
What is the size and segment of the Majestor?
The Majestor will be one of the largest SUVs in its price segment and will be a full-size SUV. More details will be available at its launch.