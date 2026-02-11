Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Review: What We Like And What We Don't

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Urban Cruiser Ebella is the first Toyota BEV and is a very important car for the brand but it comes in a segment which is already crowded with various launches. Hence, it has to impress to stand out and in this review, we discuss what we liked and what could be better in the Urban Cruiser Ebella.

What we liked

The Urban Cruiser Ebella looks appealing for sure with the slim head lamps plus DRLs along with the vertical intakes plus the ample ground clearance of 185mm which gives it a nice stance. The large 18-inch aero wheels, sloping roofline and the connected lighting further makes this a good looking car. Another plus is that it is based on a different platform and does not share any styling detail with any other Toyota.





The cabin is also easily one of the best from Toyota with different switches, floating console and the design which is futuristic as well as quite premium. Quality and design is a step up and equipment levels are high with 7 airbags, 360 degree camera, ADASs, sunroof, powered drivers seat, JBL audio system, ventilated seats, climate control and more.

With 49kWh and 61kWh LFP battery pack options, the top-end larger battery pack with 174bhp and 189Nm feels quick and with the Sport mode it is quite fun to drive being one of the fastest Toyota cars around. Acceleration is strong and so is the good high speed stability while it feels quite fun to drive with its agility.





The range is around 400km plus real world for the 61kwh battery pack depending on the way you drive but it is ample and on par or slightly better when compared to rivals.

The Ebella is also easy to drive and is compact for city use while the ground clearance means no scraping over tall speed breakers too.

The car has a buyback guarantee plus BAAS although the final price is not out.





What we did not like

The Ebella has a small boot when compared to rivals and does not get a frunk as well.

Inside, the rear seat lacks headroom and width could have been better although there is a flat floor but a single pane sunroof means the cabin feels less airy from the back seat.





Some features like selecting regen braking can be used when the car is stationary which is inconvenient and some features like ventilated seats don't have a physical button as instead you need to go through the touchscreen menu

Some features missing like powered tailgate, dualzone climate control, V2V or V2L.





The Toyota badge commands a fan following in India and if you want a quick but easy to drive EV with the reliability attached to the Toyota name then this is a good option. The Ebella looks good, has quality laden interiors while performance as well as range is another plus point which will appeal to buyers. However, it lacks space, some features and practicality but for many choosing their first EV, the no-nonsense Ebella could be the right choice.