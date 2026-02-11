Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoToyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Review: What We Like And What We Don't

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The Urban Cruiser Ebella looks appealing for sure with the slim head lamps plus DRLs along with the vertical intakes plus the ample ground clearance of 185mm which gives it a nice stance.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Urban Cruiser Ebella is the first Toyota BEV and is a very important car for the brand but it comes in a segment which is already crowded with various launches. Hence, it has to impress to stand out and in this review, we discuss what we liked and what could be better in the Urban Cruiser Ebella.

What we liked

The Urban Cruiser Ebella looks appealing for sure with the slim head lamps plus DRLs along with the vertical intakes plus the ample ground clearance of 185mm which gives it a nice stance. The large 18-inch aero wheels, sloping roofline and the connected lighting further makes this a good looking car. Another plus is that it is based on a different platform and does not share any styling detail with any other Toyota.


Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The cabin is also easily one of the best from Toyota with different switches, floating console and the design which is futuristic as well as quite premium. Quality and design is a step up and equipment levels are high with 7 airbags, 360 degree camera, ADASs, sunroof, powered drivers seat, JBL audio system, ventilated seats, climate control and more.

With 49kWh and 61kWh LFP battery pack options, the top-end larger battery pack with 174bhp and 189Nm feels quick and with the Sport mode it is quite fun to drive being one of the fastest Toyota cars around. Acceleration is strong and so is the good high speed stability while it feels quite fun to drive with its agility.


Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The range is around 400km plus real world for the 61kwh battery pack depending on the way you drive but it is ample and on par or slightly better when compared to rivals.

The Ebella is also easy to drive and is compact for city use while the ground clearance means no scraping over tall speed breakers too.

The car has a buyback guarantee plus BAAS although the final price is not out.


Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Review: What We Like And What We Don't

What we did not like

The Ebella has a small boot when compared to rivals and does not get a frunk as well.

Inside, the rear seat lacks headroom and width could have been better although there is a flat floor but a single pane sunroof means the cabin feels less airy from the back seat.


Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Review: What We Like And What We Don't

Some features like selecting regen braking can be used when the car is stationary which is inconvenient and some features like ventilated seats don't have a physical button as instead you need to go through the touchscreen menu

Some features missing like powered tailgate, dualzone climate control, V2V or V2L.


Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The Toyota badge commands a fan following in India and if you want a quick but easy to drive EV with the reliability attached to the Toyota name then this is a good option. The Ebella looks good, has quality laden interiors while performance as well as range is another plus point which will appeal to buyers. However, it lacks space, some features and practicality but for many choosing their first EV, the no-nonsense Ebella could be the right choice.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the standout design features of the Urban Cruiser Ebella?

The Urban Cruiser Ebella boasts slim headlamps, DRLs, vertical intakes, and 185mm ground clearance for an appealing stance. Its large 18-inch aero wheels, sloping roofline, and connected lighting enhance its attractive look.

What makes the Ebella's cabin impressive?

The cabin features distinct switches, a floating console, and a futuristic, premium design. It offers high equipment levels including 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, sunroof, and ventilated seats.

What are the performance aspects of the Urban Cruiser Ebella?

With 49kWh and 61kWh battery options, the larger pack delivers 174bhp and 189Nm for quick acceleration and fun driving. It offers good high-speed stability and agility.

What is the real-world range of the Ebella?

The 61kWh battery pack offers around 400km of real-world range, depending on driving style. This range is competitive with rivals in its segment.

What are some of the drawbacks of the Urban Cruiser Ebella?

The Ebella has a smaller boot than rivals and lacks a frunk. Rear seat headroom and width could be improved, and some features like powered tailgate are missing.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Toyota Toyota Urban Cruiser Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
India
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Advertisement

Videos

THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India
Political Row: Yogi Adityanath Says “Babri Will Not Be Rebuilt,” Kabir Hits Back
ALBANIA IN CRISIS: Violence Erupts in Tirana as Anti-Government Protest Turns Chaotic
Breaking News: UP Government to Present 10th Budget Today, Outlay May Cross ₹9 Lakh Crore
Major Incident: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Three Buses Destroyed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget