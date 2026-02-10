Tata Punch EV Facelift Teased With ‘Lifetime Confidence’ Ahead Of Feb 20 Launch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoTata Punch EV Facelift Teased With ‘Lifetime Confidence’ Ahead Of Feb 20 Launch

Tata Motors already provides a lifetime battery warranty on the Harrier EV, Curvv EV and Nexon EV, signalling a consistent strategy across its electric vehicle portfolio.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tata Motors has released a new teaser for the upcoming Punch EV facelift carrying the message “lifetime confidence guaranteed”. The wording indicates that the company is likely to offer a lifetime warranty on the battery pack of the updated Punch EV.

Battery, Range And Charging Expectations

The reference to a lifetime warranty suggests that the Punch EV facelift could be offered with a new battery pack. A 45 kWh unit, similar to the one used in the Nexon EV, is expected.

With this battery, the real-world driving range could increase to around 350 km. The peak charging speed is also expected to rise from 50 kW to 60 kW. All official specifications will be confirmed at the vehicle’s launch, scheduled for February 20.

Subtle But Noticeable Exterior Updates

The Punch EV facelift brings a series of small yet visible design changes. Images circulating online indicate a more defined front fascia with redesigned headlamps. While the vertically stacked layout remains, the units now appear larger and more sharply contoured.

The LED daytime running lights and the front-mounted charging port remain unchanged. The lower bumper has been revised with a vertically slatted grille and a silver-finished faux skid plate, adding a more rugged visual appeal.

Side Profile And Rear Design Changes

From the side, the electric micro SUV retains its familiar silhouette, closely resembling the current model. The most noticeable update here is a new set of aerodynamically styled alloy wheels.

The rear is expected to receive more prominent revisions, including a slightly reworked bumper and updated LED tail lamps. These tail lamps could feature a connected light strip, similar to the one introduced on the latest Punch facelift.

New Colour Options Likely

Social media images show the Punch EV facelift in a bright neon yellow shade paired with a contrasting black roof. Another new colour option is expected, featuring a mix of copper and bronze tones.

Based on Tata Motors’ recent update strategy, additional colour options are likely to be introduced when the facelift is officially launched.

Cabin Updates Expected To Be Minimal

Inside the cabin, the Punch EV facelift is expected to receive minor refreshes, including updated upholstery and small changes to the dashboard design.

Key elements such as the two-spoke steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system are likely to be carried over from the current model.

Features Likely To Remain Unchanged

The Punch EV already offers a comprehensive feature list, which is expected to remain unchanged with the facelift. Existing features include automatic climate control, a six-speaker audio system, keyless entry with push-button start and stop, an auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents and an electric sunroof.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tata Motors Tata Punch EV Facelift Tata Punch New Teaser Tata Punch EV 2026 Launch Tata Punch EV New Model Price
