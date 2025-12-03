Maruti Suzuki’s First EV Nears Launch: New e Vitara Details And Safety Rating Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maruti Suzuki has revealed more details regarding its first electric car in India with sales starting from next year while it has scored 5 stars in BNCAP.

Variants, Battery Options and Performance

The e Vitara comes in three variants, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The e Vitara comes with 48.8kWh and 61.1kWh battery packs along with LFB blade cells while the range is 543 km for the larger battery pack. The e Vitara also comes in a lot of colour options too including the trademark Nexa blue.

The e Vitara is based on a born electric platform Heartect-e and is not an ICE Car which is converted to EV which brings in many benefits too. The power on offer is 174bhp for the top-end 61kwh battery pack to 144hp for the 49kwh battery pack version.





Features, Rivals and Launch Timeline

If we look at the features then the e Vitara comes with 7 airbags, a 10 inch touchscreen, infinity audio system, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, 10 way power adjust for the driver seat, ADAS and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The e Vitara has a long list of rivals including the Hyundai Creta electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv and more.

The e Vitara was earlier shown at the Auto Expo while not it has been launched along with the e for Me initiative which includes an app for all charging needs which is one place as it means charging wont require many apps. Sales of the e Vitara will start from January and bookings will begin soon.





The e Vitara was earlier driven by us too where we liked the interiors and the driving experience with a linear power delivery. The charging ecosystem has also been developed by Maruti Suzuki for the e Vitara as they have 2000 charging points in 1000 plus cities while it also has worked wohi 13 charging points operators to have a wider network.

Which means there would be a charger every 5-10 km via the e For Me app. The workshop are also ready to handle EVs with more than 1500 and there is a mobile service option too. There is a buyback scheem, subscription and more initiatives for the e Vitara.