IND vs WI LIVE Score, T20 WC: India Wins Toss In Eden Gardens Clash

IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8s: After stumbling against South Africa, India regained their momentum against Zimbabwe and are now ready to take on West Indies in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s clash. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where the two sides have met before on a couple of occasions. While the Men in Blue dominate head-to-head T20 records, their opponents boast a strong record when it comes to this tournament, which makes for a very interesting dynamic.

India vs West Indies: Interesting Dynamics

India have turned Eden Gardens, tonight's match venue, into a fortress in the shortest format.

Out of eight T20 internationals played at the iconic Kolkata venue, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious on seven occasions, underlining their dominance at the ground.

The only blemish on that record came against England cricket team back in 2011, which was India’s first-ever T20I at Eden Gardens. Since then, they have maintained a near-flawless record at the venue, making it one of their most reliable home grounds in the format.

India’s history against the West Indies cricket team at Eden Gardens further strengthens their position. The two sides have met four times in T20Is at the venue, with India winning all four encounters.

That being said, when it comes to the ICC T20 World Cup, the rivalry has tilted in favour of the Caribbean side. The two teams have clashed four times in the competition’s history, with West Indies winning three of those matches.

IND vs WI: Full Squads

Here's a look at India and West Indies' full T20 World Cup 2026 squads:

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

West Indies - Shai Hope (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd