Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that the timing and location of the next round of peace negotiations involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine will depend largely on the security situation in the Middle East and the presence of "real diplomatic possibilities." The talks were previously expected to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March, but escalating tensions following US- and Israel-led strikes on Iran have complicated those plans.

Uncertainty Surrounds Next Round Of Negotiations

Speaking on Saturday, Zelenskyy confirmed that he plans to issue fresh instructions to Ukraine’s negotiating team before the next round of talks, though he did not reveal the details of those directives.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader had suggested that Abu Dhabi could host the upcoming discussions. However, the situation has shifted after the United Arab Emirates became entangled in regional hostilities triggered by recent military actions against Iran, raising questions about whether the meeting can proceed as scheduled.

The negotiations are part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, encouraged by Washington, to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, now the largest conflict in Europe since 1945.

Zelenskyy Backs US Strikes On Iran

In a video address posted on social media, Zelenskyy voiced support for the US-led strikes on Iran, describing Tehran as "an accomplice of Putin."

According to Zelenskyy, Iran has played a direct role in Russia’s war effort by supplying Shahed drones and sharing technology used to manufacture similar weapons deployed against Ukrainian targets.

"It is only fair to give the Iranian people a chance to get rid of the terrorist regime… and guarantee the safety of all nations that have suffered from terror originating in Iran," Zelenskyy said.

He added that decisive action from Washington weakens what he called "global criminals." At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that it remains critical to avoid a broader regional war.

Thousands Of Drone Attacks In Ukraine

The Ukrainian president said Russia has deployed more than 57,000 Shahed-type strike drones against Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

Those attacks, he said, have targeted civilians, cities, and energy infrastructure across the country.

"Although Ukrainians have never threatened Iran, the Iranian regime chose to be Putin’s accomplice," Zelenskyy said.

Pressure Mounts For A Peace Agreement

US president Donald Trump has been urging Moscow and Kyiv to reach an agreement to end the war. However, Zelenskyy has previously argued that Ukraine is facing greater pressure to make concessions during negotiations.

Kyiv is seeking strong security guarantees that would require the United States and European allies to act if Russia launches another attack after any peace settlement.

The latest round of talks in Geneva last week produced no major breakthrough. Both Ukrainian and Russian officials described the discussions as difficult, though Washington said it observed "meaningful progress."

Russia’s Position On Security Guarantees

On Saturday, Kyrylo Budanov, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said that during the Geneva talks Russia indicated it could accept the security guarantees proposed by the United States for Ukraine after the war.

"At the last talks, the Russian side said, for example, that they would accept the security guarantees offered to Ukraine by the United States," Budanov said in an interview broadcast on Ukrainian television.

He also noted that Russia has not agreed to a potential summit between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite earlier suggestions from US special envoy Steve Witkoff that such a meeting might be possible.

Moscow Condemns US-Israeli Strikes

Meanwhile, Russia sharply criticized the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, calling them a "preplanned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state."

Moscow demanded an immediate halt to military operations and urged a return to diplomatic dialogue.

Russia has long attempted to maintain a careful balance in the Middle East, sustaining ties with Israel while also strengthening economic and military relations with Iran.

Just last week, Iranian forces and Russian naval units conducted joint drills in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA. The exercises aimed to improve operational coordination and share military experience.

Relations between the two countries have deepened further since Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement in January last year, as both nations faced extensive Western sanctions.

Fighting Continues On The Ground

While diplomatic discussions continue, the war in Ukraine shows little sign of slowing.

Russia’s defense ministry said Saturday its forces had captured the settlements of Neskuchne and Girke in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz also reported that a Russian strike hit a gas extraction facility in the Kharkiv region overnight, causing significant damage.