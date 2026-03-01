Khamenei’s Old Tweet Sharing India Visit Photo Goes Viral After His Killing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A resurfaced social media post by Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recalling his 1981 visit to India, has gone viral following confirmation of his death in US-Israeli strikes. The tweet, originally shared from his official account, speaks warmly of India and references the early influence of the Islamic Revolution there. As Iran enters a period of mourning and political transition, the post has drawn renewed attention online, with many interpreting it through the lens of today’s escalating Middle East conflict.

A Tweet From 1981 Resurfaces

The post recalls Khamenei travelling to India at the start of the Islamic Revolution, stating that he felt the message of Imam Khomeini had “preceded” him there. He wrote that the revolution’s ideals were visible in “popular and intellectual gatherings” and among “committed, pure people”.

At the start of the Revolution, I traveled to #India. I saw that the Revolution & Imam Khomeini had preceded us there.

The same is true now. The message of Imam & the Revolution is strongly felt in popular & intellectual gatherings & in the gatherings of committed, pure people. pic.twitter.com/JJWku1LHeT — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 10, 2020

The tweet is accompanied by a photograph from February 1981 showing him surrounded by crowds during a visit to Bangalore. The image, labelled as a meeting with people in India, captures a moment from the early years of Iran’s post-revolution diplomacy, when senior clerics sought to strengthen ties with Muslim communities abroad.

Though the message was originally posted years ago, it has been widely reshared in recent days as global attention focuses on Iran following Khamenei’s assassination.

Current Situation

Iran has vowed retaliation and remains on heightened military alert, with regional tensions escalating sharply. The United States has indicated that its military campaign will continue, while Israel has signalled readiness for further action. Oil markets have reacted nervously, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route. Diplomatic efforts at the United Nations are under way, but there is no immediate sign of de-escalation as the region braces for further developments.