HomeNewsWorldIran-Israel War: Tehran Strikes Oil Tanker In Strategic Strait Of Hormuz, 15 Indian Nationals Onboard

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes daily, is widely regarded as the globe’s most sensitive maritime chokepoint.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Iran has struck an oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz near the coast of Oman, dramatically escalating tensions in the Gulf as Tehran retaliates for the reported US-Israeli assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to Omani authorities and maritime security sources cited by Reuters, the attack targeted a Palau-flagged vessel and left at least four people injured. The incident has intensified fears over the security of one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Tanker Hit Near Musandam

The vessel, identified as Skylight, was struck off Oman’s Musandam Peninsula, close to the entrance of the Strait. Oman’s Maritime Security Centre (MSC) confirmed that the tanker sustained damage in the assault, which followed reported drone activity targeting the port of Duqm earlier in the day.

The tanker was sailing under the flag of Palau and was carrying a crew of 20-15 Indian nationals and five Iranians. Omani officials said the attack occurred roughly five nautical miles from Khasab Port. Emergency protocols were activated swiftly, and the crew was evacuated to safety. Four individuals sustained injuries, though none were reported to be life-threatening.

Maritime analysts told Reuters that the nature of the strike- believed to involve drones or precision munitions-reflects an escalation in tactics amid the deepening regional crisis.

Hormuz On Edge

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes daily, is widely regarded as the globe’s most sensitive maritime chokepoint. Even minor disruptions can rattle energy markets and trigger sharp spikes in oil prices.

Tensions had already been mounting after a radio warning, purportedly issued by Iran’s navy, declared that no vessel would be permitted safe passage through the narrow waterway. Shipping firms have since reported heightened alert levels, while several operators are reassessing routes through the Gulf.

The strike underscores the fragility of maritime security in the region as Iran signals its readiness to retaliate forcefully. With Western naval assets present in nearby waters and regional powers on high alert, the risk of broader confrontation remains acute.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Iran War Iran Israel War
