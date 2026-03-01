Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Vows Revenge After Khamenei's Killing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Iran has vowed retaliation following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as tensions across the Middle East intensify. President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran regarded revenge as its “legitimate right and duty” and would do everything necessary to fulfil that obligation. The statement came amid continued Israeli strikes on Tehran and growing regional instability, including reported attacks on oil infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities have also moved to ensure the state continues functioning despite mounting military pressure.

Tehran Promises Retaliation

In a strongly worded statement, President Pezeshkian declared that Iran would not allow Khamenei’s death to go unanswered. He described retaliation as both a national duty and a sovereign right, signalling that further military action could follow.

State media reported that First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref had instructed ministers and provincial governors to ensure government operations continue without interruption during what officials described as wartime conditions. The directive is aimed at preventing administrative paralysis as security concerns mount.

Khamenei’s killing, reportedly carried out during a coordinated strike involving Israeli and US forces, has marked a dramatic turning point in the long-running shadow conflict between Iran and Israel. His death removes the Islamic Republic’s most powerful political and religious authority, creating uncertainty at the top of Iran’s leadership structure while fuelling calls for decisive retaliation.

Oil Routes Under Threat

Beyond Tehran, the conflict is beginning to affect critical global shipping lanes. Oman’s maritime security centre said the Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight was attacked roughly five nautical miles off Oman’s Musandam peninsula. The vessel’s 20 crew members were evacuated safely, though officials did not specify what struck the tanker.

The incident followed drone strikes on the Omani commercial port of Duqm, raising fears that maritime infrastructure is becoming a target. Musandam shares control of the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, a strategic chokepoint through which around one-fifth of global oil consumption passes.

Any sustained disruption in the strait could have significant consequences for global energy markets. With regional tensions surging and threats of further retaliation looming, governments and traders alike are watching developments with mounting concern.