HomeNewsMiddle East Crisis: 350 Indian Flights Cancelled As Airspace Restrictions Tighten

Middle East Crisis: 350 Indian Flights Cancelled As Airspace Restrictions Tighten

Delhi and Mumbai airports have witnessed the highest volume of disruptions, with over 200 international flights cancelled between the two cities alone.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 06:05 PM (IST)

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India, has issued a critical update regarding the impact of the ongoing geopolitical crisis in the Middle East on air travel. Due to sudden airspace closures and safety restrictions following military developments in the region, a significant number of domestic and international operations have been disrupted.

Key Statistics & Operational Update

As of March 1, 2026, the Ministry confirmed widespread cancellations across major Indian carriers.

Total Cancellations Today: 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers have been officially cancelled. On February 28, the ministry reported 410 flight cancellations.

Delhi and Mumbai airports have witnessed the highest volume of disruptions, with over 200 international flights cancelled between the two cities alone. Key long-haul routes to London, New York, Paris, Frankfurt, and Toronto are among those severely impacted as airlines reroute to avoid conflict zones.

Ministry Advisory for Passengers

The Government of India has activated emergency protocols to assist stranded travelers and maintain order at major terminals.

"In view of airspace restrictions arising from geopolitical developments in the Middle East, a total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled on 01.03.2026. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with the concerned airlines and remain in close coordination with them for any required assistance." — Official Statement, MoCA

What You Should Do:

Verify Before Leaving: Check the real-time status of your flight via the airline's official app or website before heading to the airport.

Use AirSewa: Passengers can lodge grievances or track real-time information through the AirSewa digital platform.

Flexible Policies: Major airlines like Air India and IndiGo are currently offering full waivers on rescheduling fees and providing full refunds for impacted bookings.

Stay in Touch: Maintain contact with airline helpdesks for alternative routing or accommodation support if stranded.

Government & Stakeholder Coordination

The Ministry is working on a "war footing" to manage the crisis:

Operational Alert: All major Indian airports are on high alert to handle potential diversions and emergency landings.

On-Ground Support: Senior officials have been deployed at terminals to manage crowds and ensure smooth passenger facilitation.

DGCA Oversight: The aviation regulator is in constant touch with airlines to ensure strict compliance with global safety protocols and rerouting procedures.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Middle East Crisis Indian Flights Cancelled
