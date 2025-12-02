Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Range - Know All Details

The e Vitara is all set to be launched today, and it will be an important launch considering that it will be the first Maruti Suzuki electric car. The e Vitara will come with two battery packs, but the larger battery pack with a 61kwh unit will be expected to deliver more than 500km range.

This is an ARAI figure, and this is for the single motor FWD unit with the 61 kWh battery pack, of course. There is also a dual motor AWD version abroad, but the Indian market initially will get the single motor only.

The WLTP cycle, on the other hand, shows 428km per charge for the 61kWh battery pack, and the smaller 49kwh battery pack will have a range of nearly 450km. The e Vitara with 500km plus range is in the ballpark of its rivals within the Rs 15-25 lakh space.





We expect the India spec versions to be well-equipped and like the cars shown at the Auto Expo. Hence, expect more features when compared to other Maruti Suzuki cars. The features list could include a premium audio system, ADAS, sunroof, 360-degree camera, powered driver seats, ventilated seats, 7 airbags and more.





The range of 500km plus is important as it will help the e Vitara compete with its rivals in this highly competitive space. The rivals of the e Vitara range from the Creta electric from Hyundai to Tata Curvv, plus the Mahindra BE 6 as well. We will get the price announcement on 2nd December, as well as the new EV ecosystem that Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce, so stay tuned for more details on the first electric Maruti Suzuki.