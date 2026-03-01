Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Khamenei Confidant & Seminary Chief: Who Is Alireza Arafi, Iran's Interim Supreme Leader?

Khamenei Confidant & Seminary Chief: Who Is Alireza Arafi, Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader?

Arafi has been appointed as the jurist member of the interim Leadership Council, which constitutionally comprises the President, the Chief Justice and a senior cleric from the Guardian Council.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran has appointed senior cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as interim Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in reported US-Israeli strikes, plunging the country into a critical transition. Tehran has declared 40 days of national mourning as tensions with Washington and Tel Aviv intensify. Under Iran’s constitution, a provisional leadership council will now assume the supreme leader’s responsibilities until a permanent successor is chosen by the powerful Assembly of Experts, the clerical body tasked with selecting the country’s highest authority.

Interim Council Activated

In the immediate aftermath of Khamenei’s death, Iran moved swiftly to ensure continuity of governance. Arafi has been appointed as the jurist member of the interim Leadership Council, which constitutionally comprises the President, the Chief Justice and a senior cleric from the Guardian Council.

This body will temporarily discharge the supreme leader’s powers until a successor is formally elected. The final decision rests with the 88-member Assembly of Experts, which holds ultimate authority to appoint, and, in theory, dismiss, the country’s supreme leader. The transition marks only the second such leadership change since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, underscoring the gravity of the moment for Iran’s political system.

Who Is Alireza Arafi?

Aged 67, Arafi is regarded as an influential and well-established figure within Iran’s religious hierarchy. He currently serves as vice-chairman of the Assembly of Experts and has previously been a member of the Guardian Council, the institution responsible for vetting election candidates and reviewing legislation passed by parliament.

He has also headed Iran’s nationwide Islamic seminary network and formerly presided over Al-Mustafa International University, a key institution that trains clerics from Iran and abroad. Considered close to Khamenei during his tenure, Arafi’s elevation signals continuity within the clerical establishment at a time of acute instability.

Mourning & Military Escalation

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed Khamenei’s death and announced 40 days of national mourning. Reports state that four of his relatives, including his daughter, grandson and son-in-law, were also killed in the strikes.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has declared that heavy and precise bombardment of Iranian targets will continue “for as long as necessary” to secure peace in the Middle East. He reiterated earlier calls for members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed forces and police to lay down their weapons in exchange for immunity.

Related Video

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran War Iran Israel War Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Iran War Live Update
