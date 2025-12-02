2025 Kia Seltos Breaks Cover - Here Are The Expected Features

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAuto2025 Kia Seltos Breaks Cover - Here Are The Expected Features

The design reveals many details while we can expect new LED headlamps, flush door handles to be added plus top-end could get 19-inch alloys too.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kia has teased the new Seltos and in this article let us do some crystal ball gazing to see the features that it will get. The new generation Seltos would be a big change and features wise we can expect the same too.

Design and Exterior Updates

The design reveals many details while we can expect new LED headlamps, flush door handles to be added plus top-end could get 19-inch alloys too. The new Seltos gets a panoramic sunroof but the interiors are expected to get bigger screens in form of a new touchscreen which would be larger plus the latest infotainment system too. The digital cluster would be revamped too.

There would be a new look steering wheel as well with the off centre Kia logo. We can also see dual powered seats, dual zone climate control, powered hand brake, 360 degree camera, ventilated seats and more ADAS features.


Interior Enhancements and Added Technology

For the rear seat, the new Seltos would be expected to have more features too including a recline angle and maybe cooled seats at the back as well which are there on the Syros. The current Seltos is also well equipped but the new one will take a bigger leap as well with more technology and comfort features.


The new Seltos would be a 5 seater but would be bigger while the other emphasis would be on technology like OTA updates, more connected car features and in-built apps. The larger screens will help matters here and we can expect the larger change to be in form of the technology features on board.

Exoect more details by 10th of December.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Kia Kia Seltos
