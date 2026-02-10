Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoLamborghini Revuelto: 1000bhp Power Demands Caution On Indian Roads

Lamborghini Revuelto: 1000bhp Power Demands Caution On Indian Roads

These days, modern supercars have around 1000bhp or more which means performance is incredible but also easy to do lightning fast speeds within a mere press of the accelerator.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Supercars and hypercars remain the most desirable cars but also can be dangerous if they are not driven with caution on the roads especially with the rise in power figures for these cars. These days, modern supercars have around 1000bhp or more which means performance is incredible but also easy to do lightning fast speeds within a mere press of the accelerator.

The Revuelto for example is the big flagship Lamborghini which is the most expensive at Rs 10cr plus. It is what Lamborghini calls it as the fastest car in their range. With more than 1000bhp and with a low design, the Revuelto is incredibly fast which means one must be cautious to drive it on our roads.


Lamborghini Revuelto: 1000bhp Power Demands Caution On Indian Roads

Engineering, Speed and Responsibility

Although supercars are now easier to live with since the Revuelto is less edgy than the previous V12 Aventador, it still has an aggressive power delivery along with the handling means they can be a handful if driven without caution.

The Revuelto comes with a V12 engine (12 cylinder) but has three electric motors also for instant acceleration plus unlike other supercars which are rear wheel drive, this is an all-wheel drive car which means it is even faster with power sent to all wheels with more traction.

With a 0-100kph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 350kph, the Revuelto isn't a child's play and is an aggressive supercar but compared to predecessors it is slightly more forgiving now.


Lamborghini Revuelto: 1000bhp Power Demands Caution On Indian Roads

With lightweight materials, carbon fibre and a low aerodynamic design, these cars are designed for speed alone and pushing 1000bhp plus means owners must drive with gentle throttle and not aggressively.

Supercars are not like luxury sedans or SUVs which can be driven on low speed traffic, harsh climate conditions or even on bad roads due to their design plus power. Hence, one must not drive these cars as normal standard cars and one must be careful driving these ultra powerful machines.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes modern supercars like the Revuelto so fast?

Modern supercars boast immense power, often exceeding 1000bhp, combined with lightweight materials and aerodynamic designs for incredible speed.

What is the Lamborghini Revuelto's price and performance?

The Revuelto is Lamborghini's flagship, costing over Rs 10 crore. It offers over 1000bhp and a 0-100kph time of 2.5 seconds.

How does the Revuelto's drivetrain contribute to its speed?

The Revuelto features a V12 engine and three electric motors, with power sent to all wheels for increased traction and faster acceleration.

Why should supercars be driven with caution?

Their extreme power and low-slung design mean supercars demand careful driving and are not suited for aggressive use or poor road conditions like luxury sedans.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lamborghini Supercars Lamborghini Revuelto
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Parliament Impasse Continues Over Naravane Book Row, Lok Sabha Adjourned As Oppn Creates Ruckus
Parliament Impasse Continues Over Naravane Book Row, Lok Sabha Adjourned As Oppn Creates Ruckus
India
Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker Om Birla, TMC Withdraws
Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker Om Birla, TMC Withdraws
Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi vs Owaisi Brothers, Political Heat Rises Ahead of UP 2027 Polls
Bihar Assembly Protest: Opposition Protests in Bihar Assembly Over NEET Student Death
Kanpur Crime: New Twist in Kanpur Lamborghini Case as Lawyer Denies Shivam Was Driving
Kanpur Crime: Kanpur Lamborghini Crash Sparks VIP Treatment Controversy
Delhi Crime: Multiple Teams Deployed to Crack Peeragarhi Car Death Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget