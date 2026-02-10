Lamborghini Revuelto: 1000bhp Power Demands Caution On Indian Roads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Supercars and hypercars remain the most desirable cars but also can be dangerous if they are not driven with caution on the roads especially with the rise in power figures for these cars. These days, modern supercars have around 1000bhp or more which means performance is incredible but also easy to do lightning fast speeds within a mere press of the accelerator.

The Revuelto for example is the big flagship Lamborghini which is the most expensive at Rs 10cr plus. It is what Lamborghini calls it as the fastest car in their range. With more than 1000bhp and with a low design, the Revuelto is incredibly fast which means one must be cautious to drive it on our roads.





Engineering, Speed and Responsibility

Although supercars are now easier to live with since the Revuelto is less edgy than the previous V12 Aventador, it still has an aggressive power delivery along with the handling means they can be a handful if driven without caution.

The Revuelto comes with a V12 engine (12 cylinder) but has three electric motors also for instant acceleration plus unlike other supercars which are rear wheel drive, this is an all-wheel drive car which means it is even faster with power sent to all wheels with more traction.

With a 0-100kph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 350kph, the Revuelto isn't a child's play and is an aggressive supercar but compared to predecessors it is slightly more forgiving now.





With lightweight materials, carbon fibre and a low aerodynamic design, these cars are designed for speed alone and pushing 1000bhp plus means owners must drive with gentle throttle and not aggressively.

Supercars are not like luxury sedans or SUVs which can be driven on low speed traffic, harsh climate conditions or even on bad roads due to their design plus power. Hence, one must not drive these cars as normal standard cars and one must be careful driving these ultra powerful machines.