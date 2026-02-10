Modern supercars boast immense power, often exceeding 1000bhp, combined with lightweight materials and aerodynamic designs for incredible speed.
Lamborghini Revuelto: 1000bhp Power Demands Caution On Indian Roads
These days, modern supercars have around 1000bhp or more which means performance is incredible but also easy to do lightning fast speeds within a mere press of the accelerator.
Supercars and hypercars remain the most desirable cars but also can be dangerous if they are not driven with caution on the roads especially with the rise in power figures for these cars. These days, modern supercars have around 1000bhp or more which means performance is incredible but also easy to do lightning fast speeds within a mere press of the accelerator.
The Revuelto for example is the big flagship Lamborghini which is the most expensive at Rs 10cr plus. It is what Lamborghini calls it as the fastest car in their range. With more than 1000bhp and with a low design, the Revuelto is incredibly fast which means one must be cautious to drive it on our roads.
Engineering, Speed and Responsibility
Although supercars are now easier to live with since the Revuelto is less edgy than the previous V12 Aventador, it still has an aggressive power delivery along with the handling means they can be a handful if driven without caution.
The Revuelto comes with a V12 engine (12 cylinder) but has three electric motors also for instant acceleration plus unlike other supercars which are rear wheel drive, this is an all-wheel drive car which means it is even faster with power sent to all wheels with more traction.
With a 0-100kph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 350kph, the Revuelto isn't a child's play and is an aggressive supercar but compared to predecessors it is slightly more forgiving now.
With lightweight materials, carbon fibre and a low aerodynamic design, these cars are designed for speed alone and pushing 1000bhp plus means owners must drive with gentle throttle and not aggressively.
Supercars are not like luxury sedans or SUVs which can be driven on low speed traffic, harsh climate conditions or even on bad roads due to their design plus power. Hence, one must not drive these cars as normal standard cars and one must be careful driving these ultra powerful machines.
Related Video
Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes modern supercars like the Revuelto so fast?
What is the Lamborghini Revuelto's price and performance?
The Revuelto is Lamborghini's flagship, costing over Rs 10 crore. It offers over 1000bhp and a 0-100kph time of 2.5 seconds.
How does the Revuelto's drivetrain contribute to its speed?
The Revuelto features a V12 engine and three electric motors, with power sent to all wheels for increased traction and faster acceleration.
Why should supercars be driven with caution?
Their extreme power and low-slung design mean supercars demand careful driving and are not suited for aggressive use or poor road conditions like luxury sedans.