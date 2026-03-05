Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
This New Hybrid Luxury Sedan Is Coming Our Way Soon

This New Hybrid Luxury Sedan Is Coming Our Way Soon

The new sedan in question is the Lexus ES in its new generation avatar. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A new sedan is coming and that is a rare thing considering our fondness of SUVs but at the luxury space, the sedan segment is still doing strong sales. 

The new sedan in question is the Lexus ES in its new generation avatar. 

Lexus ES Features

The new ES comes to India with a new look along with more technology as well as more focus on silence. 



This New Hybrid Luxury Sedan Is Coming Our Way Soon

The new ES will continue to be offered in hybrid form and India will get that. 

The new ES gains a sharper looks and has a sportier plus more aggressive styling.


This New Hybrid Luxury Sedan Is Coming Our Way Soon

The interiors too have a different dashboard as well with a larger touchscreen where more functions are added while interestingly the ES has a feature where the buttons below the 14inch touchscreen are hidden and will lit up when in use.

There is also a large panoramic sunroof and a digital instrument cluster plus a premium audio system etc. 

The new ES has a lot more technology now and will gain more features as well. 

Competition

For Lexus, the ES is a very important car and will battle with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5-Series. 

Why Is The Sedan Special?

In this segment, the Lexus ES is the only hybrid sedan and in India the hybrid powertrain will continue although it could be more fuel efficient too. The ES would be assembled in India as well in its new generation form.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new model is Lexus releasing?

Lexus is releasing a new generation of their ES sedan. This new model brings updated styling, more technology, and an increased focus on a quiet driving experience.

What are the key interior features of the new Lexus ES?

The new ES features a redesigned dashboard with a larger 14-inch touchscreen. Notably, the buttons below the screen are hidden and illuminate only when needed, enhancing a clean look.

What sets the Lexus ES apart from its competitors?

The Lexus ES is unique in its segment as the only hybrid sedan. The new generation will continue to offer a hybrid powertrain in India, potentially with improved fuel efficiency.

Which luxury sedans will the new Lexus ES compete against?

The new Lexus ES will compete with established luxury sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW 5-Series.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mercedes BMW Hybrid Luxury Sedan Lexus ES
Embed widget