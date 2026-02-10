Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoUS-India Trade Deal Unlikely To Cut Harley Motorcycle Prices

US-India Trade Deal Unlikely To Cut Harley Motorcycle Prices

Yes, Harley Davidson sells its imported motorcycles from Thailand where already it attracts zero custom duties due to a India-Thailand free trade agreement.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

It seems the current US-India trade deal means cheaper Harley Davidson motorcycles but the reality is a far cry from that. While Harley Davidson remains one of the most iconic motorcycle manufacturers in the US, the current deal will have little effect because the current Harley bikes don't come from America to India.

Yes, Harley Davidson sells its imported motorcycles from Thailand where already it attracts zero custom duties due to a India-Thailand free trade agreement. Thailand is the export hub for Harley and unlikely the imports will shift to the US since import duty cuts would be negligible.

Why Prices Are Unlikely to Fall

While zero duty on 800cc-1600cc American motorcycles will mean good news, Harley Davidson wont see the effect. More so the sales volume for the large capacity motorcycles are too small when compared to the rest of the market.


Some Harley models which fall under the 800-1600cc are the Nightster, Nightster S, Sportster S and Pan America while dont expect a cut since these are bought from Thailand. Those that are made in the US meanwhile fall above the 1600cc category and won't get any cuts at all.

Harley has sold only 90 units from April to December 2025 and remains a niche player. The other talked about Harley motorcycle is the Harley-Davidson X440 and the X440 T but since they are locally manufactured they won't be eligible for the duty cut.

Hence, don't expect massive price cuts for Harley Davidson Motorcycles due to our market getting these bikes from outside America.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the US-India trade deal lower Harley Davidson motorcycle prices in India?

The trade deal will have little effect as most Harley Davidsons sold in India are imported from Thailand, not the US. These bikes already benefit from a separate free trade agreement with Thailand.

Where does Harley Davidson import its motorcycles from for the Indian market?

Harley Davidson imports its motorcycles for India from Thailand. This is because of an existing India-Thailand free trade agreement that results in zero custom duties.

Which Harley Davidson models in India are unlikely to see price reductions due to the trade deal?

Models like the Nightster, Nightster S, Sportster S, and Pan America are unlikely to see price cuts as they are sourced from Thailand. Those made in the US are above 1600cc and not covered by the duty cut.

Are locally manufactured Harley Davidson models eligible for duty cuts under the trade deal?

No, locally manufactured models like the Harley-Davidson X440 and X440 T are not eligible for the duty cuts under this trade deal.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Harley Davidson Us India Fta US India Trade Deal Harley Motorcycle Prices Harley
