Vinfast's Lac Hong Enters Luxury Car Battle With Mercedes-Benz, BMW

Vinfast’s Lac Hong Enters Luxury Car Battle With Mercedes-Benz, BMW

The Lac Hong line will be a new luxury brand while the Vinfast VF range will cater to the mass market.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Vinfast has revealed that its new Lac Hong luxury brand will have two new flagship ultra-luxury models: the Lac Hong 800S and the Lac Hong 900S. Hence, the Lac Hong line will be a new luxury brand while the Vinfast VF range will cater to the mass market.

The new cars are the flagship luxury offerings and come loaded with features. Both the cars come with a different design as Vinfast says that the “Lac Hong” wordmark is in calligraphic style and is rendered in gold-plated alloy.

Interiors and Features

The interiors of both the cars come in gold plated accents, Nappa leather and wood. In terms of features you get zero gravity seats, automatic power-assisted doors and an entertainment system while the  Lac Hong 900S adds a privacy partition too.

These cars come with a triple motor set-up which means one front motor and two rear motors, which produce upto 460 kW. There is also active suspension.


Design and Future Plans

These two new cars come with a large grille and slim DRLs while the size suggests that these two cars are full size high-end premium cars. It remains to be seen whether the luxury brand of Vinfast comes to India but considering how the demand for high-end luxury cars are going, Vinfast can consider.

As of now, the next car from Vinfast is the seven-seat VF MPV 7 which would be an electric MPV joining the VF6 and the VF7.


Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new flagship models from Vinfast's Lac Hong luxury brand?

The new flagship models are the Lac Hong 800S and the Lac Hong 900S, representing ultra-luxury offerings.

What distinguishes the Lac Hong brand from Vinfast's VF range?

The Lac Hong line is a new luxury brand, while the Vinfast VF range will cater to the mass market.

What premium interior features can be found in the Lac Hong models?

The interiors feature gold-plated accents, Nappa leather, and wood, along with zero gravity seats and automatic power-assisted doors.

What is the powertrain setup for the Lac Hong models?

These cars have a triple motor setup (one front, two rear) producing up to 460 kW and feature active suspension.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
BMW Vinfast Lac Hong Vinfast Lac Hong
