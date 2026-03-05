Ahead of Polls, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Steps Down

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsAhead of Polls, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Steps Down

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed her that RN Ravi would be appointed as the new governor of West Bengal.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 08:26 PM (IST)

Political activity has intensified in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections after Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed surprise over the sudden development and said she was concerned about the circumstances surrounding his resignation. Bose stepped down after serving as governor for more than three years, triggering fresh political debate in the state. The development has also sparked speculation about the Centre’s role and the timing of the decision as West Bengal prepares for a crucial electoral contest.

Mamata Questions Resignation

Reacting to the development, Mamata Banerjee said she was shocked by the sudden resignation of the governor. In a post on social media platform X, she said she was deeply concerned and unaware of the reasons behind Bose’s decision to step down.

Banerjee also suggested that the resignation could be linked to political pressures ahead of the state elections. She said she would not be surprised if the governor had faced pressure from the Union Home Minister to fulfil certain political interests.

However, she criticised the Centre for not consulting her before taking the decision. Banerjee said the move went against established conventions and weakened the spirit of India’s federal structure.

She added that the Centre should respect the principles of cooperative federalism and avoid unilateral decisions that undermine democratic traditions and the dignity of states.

Appointed In 2022

CV Ananda Bose was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal on November 17, 2022. Before his appointment, Manipur Governor La Ganesan had been handling the additional charge of the post.

Bose took over the role after the then governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President of India.

Who Is CV Ananda Bose?

Bose is a 1977-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Kerala’s Kottayam district. Apart from his administrative career, he is also known as a writer, with nearly 40 books published in English, Malayalam and Hindi.

He has been awarded the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship and has been associated with several policy initiatives. Bose also chaired an executive group that prepared a development agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, including the concept of “affordable housing for all”, which was later adopted as part of the government’s housing policy.

Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
