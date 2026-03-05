The semi-final match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Bollywood Stars Turn Up To Root For Men In Blue At Wankhede
Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final: India sets 253-run target for England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final: The semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. England won the toss and chose to bowl first. India posted a total of 253/7 in 20 overs. As the match unfolds, fans and celebrities alike are glued to their screens, hoping to see India secure a victory. Several celebrities were also spotted in the stands cheering for Team India.
B-Town Celebs Turned Up At Wankhede
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, whose film Subedaar was released today, was spotted applauding and cheering enthusiastically for Sanju Samson, who delivered a standout performance. He scored 89 runs off 42 balls, including eight boundaries and seven sixes.
Anil Kapoor stood and clapped for Sanju Samson. 🫡🔥#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/p6qSwzXfTO— MSD_ICON🦍 (@Mrraju073) March 5, 2026
Actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the match with his wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha. A video of the Kapoor family ahead of the match went viral on social media. In the video, Ranbir can be seen carrying Raha in his arms as the family entered the stadium before the match began. The couple was later seen cheering for the Men in Blue from the stands.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with little Raha Kapoor enjoying India’s batting masterclass in Mumbai 🇮🇳🔥#INDvENG #Wankhede #T20WorldCup #ranbirkapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/FDlQ7d22Gl— Let Cinema (@shanmukhar64033) March 5, 2026
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia bhatt and their daughter cheering for Team india!!— Cricket Adda (@Aslicricketer23) March 5, 2026
Wankhede is star studded tonight!⭐️🌟#INDvsENG #T20WC2026 pic.twitter.com/2XADdsGswQ
Several members of the Ambani family were also present to watch the match live. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were seated alongside Ranbir and Alia. Nita Ambani was also spotted at the stadium.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Nita Ambani at the Wankhede Stadium. pic.twitter.com/GtWSOJuOhH— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 5, 2026
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Akash Ambani At Wankhede Stadium #INDvsENG #T20WC2026 #t20wordcup pic.twitter.com/QBUQaxsLUb— Shubham Gupta (@shubham_m18) March 5, 2026
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was also spotted watching the match from the stands. He is sitting next to Anil Kapoor.
Varun Dhawan & Anil Kapoor are enjoying india vs eng semifinal at wankhade. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/182hOUB5Jr— पार्थ. (@iparthjoshii) March 5, 2026
India vs England: A Semi-Final Clash Fans Have Seen Before
India and England first met in a T20 World Cup semi-final in Australia in 2022, where England defeated India and went on to lift the trophy. Two years later in the West Indies, India returned the favour by beating England in the semi-final before eventually winning the tournament themselves.
Now, as the two sides face off once again in the last four, fans have spotted an interesting pattern. The winner of the semi-finals has gone on to lift the trophy in the previous two editions. This time, however, India holds the home advantage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England being held?
What was India's total score in the semi-final?
India posted a total of 253/7 in their 20 overs.
Which celebrities were spotted at the Wankhede Stadium for the semi-final?
Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Nita Ambani were among the celebrities present.
Who delivered a standout performance for India with the bat?
Sanju Samson scored 89 runs off 42 balls, including eight boundaries and seven sixes.