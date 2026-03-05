Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final: The semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. England won the toss and chose to bowl first. India posted a total of 253/7 in 20 overs. As the match unfolds, fans and celebrities alike are glued to their screens, hoping to see India secure a victory. Several celebrities were also spotted in the stands cheering for Team India.

B-Town Celebs Turned Up At Wankhede

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, whose film Subedaar was released today, was spotted applauding and cheering enthusiastically for Sanju Samson, who delivered a standout performance. He scored 89 runs off 42 balls, including eight boundaries and seven sixes.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the match with his wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha. A video of the Kapoor family ahead of the match went viral on social media. In the video, Ranbir can be seen carrying Raha in his arms as the family entered the stadium before the match began. The couple was later seen cheering for the Men in Blue from the stands.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia bhatt and their daughter cheering for Team india!!



Wankhede is star studded tonight!⭐️🌟#INDvsENG #T20WC2026 pic.twitter.com/2XADdsGswQ — Cricket Adda (@Aslicricketer23) March 5, 2026

Several members of the Ambani family were also present to watch the match live. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were seated alongside Ranbir and Alia. Nita Ambani was also spotted at the stadium.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Nita Ambani at the Wankhede Stadium. pic.twitter.com/GtWSOJuOhH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 5, 2026

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was also spotted watching the match from the stands. He is sitting next to Anil Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan & Anil Kapoor are enjoying india vs eng semifinal at wankhade. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/182hOUB5Jr — पार्थ. (@iparthjoshii) March 5, 2026

India vs England: A Semi-Final Clash Fans Have Seen Before

India and England first met in a T20 World Cup semi-final in Australia in 2022, where England defeated India and went on to lift the trophy. Two years later in the West Indies, India returned the favour by beating England in the semi-final before eventually winning the tournament themselves.

Now, as the two sides face off once again in the last four, fans have spotted an interesting pattern. The winner of the semi-finals has gone on to lift the trophy in the previous two editions. This time, however, India holds the home advantage.





