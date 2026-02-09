Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ferrari Luce EV Interior Designed By Apple iPhone Creator Jony Ive

Jony Ive-designed Ferrari Luce debuts as Ferrari’s first electric car, blending Apple-inspired minimalism with premium materials and 1000 bhp power.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

One of the most influential devices ever created is the Apple iPhone, and its designer Jony Ive has now stepped into the automobile space with Ferrari’s first EV. Called Luce, meaning “light source” in Italian, it marks Ferrari’s debut electric car, with both exterior and interior design handled by Jony Ive’s design firm.

iPhone-Inspired Materials, Not Screens

The interior has been revealed and clearly reflects an iPhone-inspired design philosophy, especially in materials, though it does not rely entirely on touchscreens as one might expect. The Ferrari Luce uses anodised aluminium and glass elements, giving it a distinct yet premium appearance. The instrument cluster features ultra-thin screens, but the display layout blends analogue styling, while the steering wheel retains Ferrari’s traditional design cues.


Ferrari Luce EV Interior Designed By Apple iPhone Creator Jony Ive

Minimalist Design With Movable Touchscreen

Jony Ive, known for shaping the iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Apple Watch, has created an interior that feels unlike any previous Ferrari, bringing in an Apple-like minimalist aesthetic. Similar to an iPad, the central touchscreen is movable, but physical buttons have been retained, ensuring the focus is not solely on screens. The touchscreen can be adjusted using a central bar mechanism, a feature not seen in other cars.

Premium Leather, 1000bhp Power

The interior will also feature premium leather finishes. The first electric Ferrari is expected to produce around 1000 bhp and will include an engineered sound profile to preserve Ferrari’s signature driving emotion, as sound remains a core part of the Ferrari experience.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who designed Ferrari's first electric car, Luce?

Jony Ive, the designer behind the Apple iPhone, led the design for Ferrari's first electric car, Luce, through his design firm.

What inspired the interior design of the Ferrari Luce?

The interior design of the Ferrari Luce is inspired by the iPhone, focusing on materials like anodised aluminium and glass, with an Apple-like minimalist aesthetic.

Does the Ferrari Luce's interior rely entirely on touchscreens?

No, the Ferrari Luce's interior features ultra-thin screens and a movable central touchscreen, but it also retains physical buttons and analogue styling for the instrument cluster.

What kind of materials are used in the Ferrari Luce's interior?

The Ferrari Luce's interior utilizes premium leather, anodised aluminium, and glass elements, reflecting an iPhone-inspired design philosophy.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
