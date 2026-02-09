Ferrari Luce EV Interior Designed By Apple iPhone Creator Jony Ive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







One of the most influential devices ever created is the Apple iPhone, and its designer Jony Ive has now stepped into the automobile space with Ferrari’s first EV. Called Luce, meaning “light source” in Italian, it marks Ferrari’s debut electric car, with both exterior and interior design handled by Jony Ive’s design firm.

iPhone-Inspired Materials, Not Screens

The interior has been revealed and clearly reflects an iPhone-inspired design philosophy, especially in materials, though it does not rely entirely on touchscreens as one might expect. The Ferrari Luce uses anodised aluminium and glass elements, giving it a distinct yet premium appearance. The instrument cluster features ultra-thin screens, but the display layout blends analogue styling, while the steering wheel retains Ferrari’s traditional design cues.





Minimalist Design With Movable Touchscreen

Jony Ive, known for shaping the iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Apple Watch, has created an interior that feels unlike any previous Ferrari, bringing in an Apple-like minimalist aesthetic. Similar to an iPad, the central touchscreen is movable, but physical buttons have been retained, ensuring the focus is not solely on screens. The touchscreen can be adjusted using a central bar mechanism, a feature not seen in other cars.

Premium Leather, 1000bhp Power

The interior will also feature premium leather finishes. The first electric Ferrari is expected to produce around 1000 bhp and will include an engineered sound profile to preserve Ferrari’s signature driving emotion, as sound remains a core part of the Ferrari experience.