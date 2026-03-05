Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘World Should Learn From India’: Finnish President Backs Permanent UNSC Seat

‘World Should Learn From India’: Finnish President Backs Permanent UNSC Seat

Speaking about India’s role in a rapidly evolving world order, Stubb said the country, along with partners in the Global South, would help shape the future direction of international relations.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has backed India’s permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying the country should play a larger role in shaping the evolving global order.

Stubb, who is on a four-day visit to India from March 4 to March 7, made the remarks during a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the world could learn from India’s approach to respecting sovereignty and pursuing pragmatic diplomacy.

‘Global Order Is Changing’

Speaking about India’s role in a rapidly evolving world order, Stubb said the country, along with partners in the Global South, would help shape the future direction of international relations.

“The world is changing. We are going through a transformation of the global order, and India, together with its friends in the Global South, will determine the direction this order will take. Today, we discussed security issues in the region. We also spoke about defense matters and conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine. We agreed that ending war is in everyone's interest. A lasting peace can only be achieved if the principles of the United Nations are respected.”

Support For India’s UNSC Membership

Stubb reiterated that India’s presence in the Security Council would be significant for global governance. He also highlighted the importance of stronger engagement between India and Europe.

“I think a seat on the UN Security Council is very important for India. We also discussed the relationship between India and the EU, and I believe this strategic partnership is important. It's a good start. I'm accompanied by 20 Finnish companies working in areas ranging from technology to quantum, satellites, networks, food, and green tech.”

Praise For India’s Economic And Strategic Role

The Finnish President described India as one of the world’s most influential countries and emphasised its importance as a strategic partner for Europe.

“India is one of the world's largest and most influential countries and the world's largest democracy. As we have seen, you are now a key strategic partner for Europe. You are one of the world's fastest-growing economies, which we can see here every day.”

‘World Should Become A Little More Indian’

Stubb also commended India’s foreign policy approach, calling it pragmatic and grounded in realism.

“The beauty of your foreign policy is that you are never under any illusions. You have always based your foreign policy on a pragmatic and realistic approach. You have shown the world how important it is to maintain strategic vigilance and safeguard autonomy, while also supporting multilateralism and global cooperation. I personally believe that the world should become a little more Indian.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Finland's stance on India's permanent membership in the UNSC?

Finnish President Alexander Stubb supports India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council, believing it should play a larger role in shaping the global order.

Why does Finland see India as an important partner?

Finland views India as a key strategic partner for Europe due to its influence, large democracy, and fast-growing economy. The world can learn from India's pragmatic diplomacy.

What did President Stubb say about the changing global order?

Stubb stated that the world is undergoing a transformation and that India, with partners from the Global South, will help determine the future direction of international relations.

What was the purpose of the Finnish President's visit to India?

President Stubb visited India from March 4-7 to discuss regional security, defense matters, and conflicts. He also highlighted the importance of the India-EU strategic partnership.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
World Should Learn From India Finnish President Permanent UNSC Seat
