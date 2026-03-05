IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 WC Semi-Final: High-Stakes Battle For Spot In T20 World Cup Final

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is set for an action-packed, high-stakes clash between India and England as the two sides battle it out for the last remaining ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final berth. New Zealand comprehensively defeated South Africa in the first semi-final to mark their way into the title clash, waiting for one of the Men in Blue or the Three Lions to join them. Both sides are former two-time champions, in fact, India are defending champion this year, and will pull no punches in this penultimate clash of the tournament.

IND vs ENG: T20 World Cup Semi-Final Rivalry

Interestingly enough, India and England have formed sort of a T20 World Cup semi-final rivarly, now meeting for the third consecutive time at this stage.

Their first meeting, in Australia, went in England's favor, as they went on to lift the trophy in 2022. Two years later, India exacted revenge in West Indies, and then themselves went on to become champions.

This will be their T20 World Cup semi-final meeting in a row, and it will be quite interesting to see if the victor of this clash goes on to lift the trophy yet again.

The home side advantage will on the Men in Blue's side, with a packed Wankhede Stadium expected to bleed blue. The Three Lions though, have played a couple of games here this year, and will know what to expect.

All in all, fans are in for an exciting matchup between to great sides this evening in Mumbai.

India vs England: Full Squads

India and England's playing XIs will only be announced once the toss has been conducted, so until then, here's a look at their complete squads for this T20 World Cup:

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

ENG - Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood