Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoChery iCar V23 To Be Next Launch Likely After Jetour T2 For JSW

Chery iCar V23 To Be Next Launch Likely After Jetour T2 For JSW

The interior is different too but has some buttons while there is a large touchscreen along with no driver display. This SUV would be the major volume seller for JSW after the Jetour T2.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

JSW is busy with its own passenger car brand and its JSW logo would be seen on an SUV called the Jetour T2 while its next launch could be the smaller Chery iCar V23 which would be its Creta rival of sorts. JSW will bring cars from Chinese giant Chery and that includes the iCar V23 which is a small but rugged SUV. It is above 4m but looks butch with traditional SUV like design cues including round LED headlamps plus a spare box at the back to store the cables. Yes, this car is fully electric and comes with single plus dual motors along with a range of more than 500km per charge. Interesting is the absence of any quarter glass and the butch design with square like details.

The interior is different too but has some buttons while there is a large touchscreen along with no driver display. This SUV would be the major volume seller for JSW after the Jetour T2 which would be a premium product. However, the entry of JSW could be delayed due to importing of Chinese components for the cars.

Chery iCar V23 To Be Next Launch Likely After Jetour T2 For JSW

JSW Motors has invested heavily and will localise the cars but the first cars would be assembled with many components from China.

Chery iCar V23 To Be Next Launch Likely After Jetour T2 For JSW

Previously we have seen BYD having hurdles to scale its operations while GWM abandoned India plans altogether. JSW Motors though is doing it differently with a tie-up instead while it will be bringing in a large number of products from Chery.  

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Electric SUV Jetour T2 JSW Motors Chery ICar V23
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Chery iCar V23 To Be Next Launch Likely After Jetour T2 For JSW
Chery iCar V23 To Be Next Launch Likely After Jetour T2 For JSW
Auto
2027 Toyota Fortuner Spied: New Design, Hybrid Tech, India Launch Next Year
2027 Toyota Fortuner Spied: New Design, Hybrid Tech, India Launch Next Year
Auto
Lamborghini Urus SE India Review: Still A Beast, Now Electrified
Lamborghini Urus SE India Review: Still A Beast, Now Electrified
Auto
2026 Maruti Brezza Set For Major Turbo Petrol Upgrade Ahead Of Festive Season Launch
2026 Maruti Brezza Set For Major Turbo Petrol Upgrade Ahead Of Festive Season Launch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget