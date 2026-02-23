Chery iCar V23 To Be Next Launch Likely After Jetour T2 For JSW

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

JSW is busy with its own passenger car brand and its JSW logo would be seen on an SUV called the Jetour T2 while its next launch could be the smaller Chery iCar V23 which would be its Creta rival of sorts. JSW will bring cars from Chinese giant Chery and that includes the iCar V23 which is a small but rugged SUV. It is above 4m but looks butch with traditional SUV like design cues including round LED headlamps plus a spare box at the back to store the cables. Yes, this car is fully electric and comes with single plus dual motors along with a range of more than 500km per charge. Interesting is the absence of any quarter glass and the butch design with square like details.

The interior is different too but has some buttons while there is a large touchscreen along with no driver display. This SUV would be the major volume seller for JSW after the Jetour T2 which would be a premium product. However, the entry of JSW could be delayed due to importing of Chinese components for the cars.

JSW Motors has invested heavily and will localise the cars but the first cars would be assembled with many components from China.

Previously we have seen BYD having hurdles to scale its operations while GWM abandoned India plans altogether. JSW Motors though is doing it differently with a tie-up instead while it will be bringing in a large number of products from Chery.