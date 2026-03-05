Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Open For India, Closed For US, Israel & Europe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to vessels belonging to the United States, Israel, Europe and their Western allies. The statement was broadcast on Thursday by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, amid escalating tensions in the Gulf and mounting uncertainty around one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

According to the IRGC, the decision aligns with Iran’s rights under international law during wartime. The force warned that ships linked to the United States, Israel, Europe “and their supporters” entering the waterway would face military action.

“We had previously said that, based on international laws and resolutions, in times of war, the Islamic Republic of Iran will have the right to control the passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC said in remarks carried by IRIB.

Commercial Traffic Largely Halted

In practical terms, the strait has seen commercial traffic come to a standstill since the United States and Israel launched joint military operations against Iran on Saturday. The disruption has already pushed global oil prices sharply higher and triggered concerns about broader economic fallout.

Passage Allowed For Chinese Vessels

Earlier in the week, Iranian authorities indicated that only vessels flying the Chinese flag would be permitted to pass through the strait. Officials described the move as a gesture of appreciation for Beijing’s stance towards Tehran since the conflict in the Middle East escalated.

The move carries significant implications because the Strait of Hormuz serves as the only maritime outlet for ports across the Persian Gulf.

Impact On Global Supply Chains

Iran’s control of the channel has strained global supply networks, with most ship captains unwilling to risk sailing through the waterway while fighting continues in the Gulf. As a result, companies are being forced to reconsider logistics routes that have long depended on the strait for the movement of oil and gas.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical artery for global energy supplies.

Strategic But Limited Shipping Impact

Analysts note that while a blockade would severely affect Gulf exports, it would not disrupt the principal east–west maritime corridors linking Asia and Europe.

The Persian Gulf itself is effectively a closed basin bordered by Kuwait, Iraq and Iran. Even so, the strait remains vital for regional trade, providing the only sea route to Dubai’s Jebel Ali port, the world’s tenth-largest container terminal and a key distribution hub for goods bound for more than a dozen countries.

Unprecedented Move

The Strait of Hormuz has never previously been shut to commercial shipping. Even during the Iran–Iraq war between 1980 and 1988, merchant vessels continued operating despite repeated attacks on oil tankers.

Ships Waiting Near Gulf Ports

Live data from the Marine Traffic website shows large clusters of vessels, mainly oil tankers, anchored north near Kuwait and off the coast of Dubai. Iran’s own merchant ships are visible anchored near the port of Bandar Abbas on the eastern side of the strait, while additional vessels remain stationed outside the entrance to the Hormuz channel.