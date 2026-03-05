Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Says Strait Of Hormuz Open For India, Closed For US, Israel & Europe

Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Open For India, Closed For US, Israel & Europe

Even during the Iran–Iraq war between 1980 and 1988, merchant vessels continued operating despite repeated attacks on oil tankers.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to vessels belonging to the United States, Israel, Europe and their Western allies. The statement was broadcast on Thursday by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, amid escalating tensions in the Gulf and mounting uncertainty around one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

According to the IRGC, the decision aligns with Iran’s rights under international law during wartime. The force warned that ships linked to the United States, Israel, Europe “and their supporters” entering the waterway would face military action.

“We had previously said that, based on international laws and resolutions, in times of war, the Islamic Republic of Iran will have the right to control the passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC said in remarks carried by IRIB.

Commercial Traffic Largely Halted

In practical terms, the strait has seen commercial traffic come to a standstill since the United States and Israel launched joint military operations against Iran on Saturday. The disruption has already pushed global oil prices sharply higher and triggered concerns about broader economic fallout.

Passage Allowed For Chinese Vessels

Earlier in the week, Iranian authorities indicated that only vessels flying the Chinese flag would be permitted to pass through the strait. Officials described the move as a gesture of appreciation for Beijing’s stance towards Tehran since the conflict in the Middle East escalated.

The move carries significant implications because the Strait of Hormuz serves as the only maritime outlet for ports across the Persian Gulf.

Impact On Global Supply Chains

Iran’s control of the channel has strained global supply networks, with most ship captains unwilling to risk sailing through the waterway while fighting continues in the Gulf. As a result, companies are being forced to reconsider logistics routes that have long depended on the strait for the movement of oil and gas.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical artery for global energy supplies.

Strategic But Limited Shipping Impact

Analysts note that while a blockade would severely affect Gulf exports, it would not disrupt the principal east–west maritime corridors linking Asia and Europe.

The Persian Gulf itself is effectively a closed basin bordered by Kuwait, Iraq and Iran. Even so, the strait remains vital for regional trade, providing the only sea route to Dubai’s Jebel Ali port, the world’s tenth-largest container terminal and a key distribution hub for goods bound for more than a dozen countries.

Unprecedented Move

The Strait of Hormuz has never previously been shut to commercial shipping. Even during the Iran–Iraq war between 1980 and 1988, merchant vessels continued operating despite repeated attacks on oil tankers.

Ships Waiting Near Gulf Ports

Live data from the Marine Traffic website shows large clusters of vessels, mainly oil tankers, anchored north near Kuwait and off the coast of Dubai. Iran’s own merchant ships are visible anchored near the port of Bandar Abbas on the eastern side of the strait, while additional vessels remain stationed outside the entrance to the Hormuz channel.

Related Video

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar

Frequently Asked Questions

Which vessels are banned from the Strait of Hormuz?

Vessels belonging to the United States, Israel, Europe, and their Western allies are banned. The IRGC stated that ships linked to these entities or their supporters face military action.

Why has commercial traffic largely halted in the Strait of Hormuz?

Commercial traffic has come to a standstill since joint military operations against Iran began. Most ship captains are unwilling to risk sailing through the waterway while fighting continues.

Are there any exceptions to the Strait of Hormuz closure?

Yes, Iranian authorities indicated that only vessels flying the Chinese flag are permitted to pass. This is seen as a gesture of appreciation for China's stance.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz for global trade?

The Strait of Hormuz is critical as it's the only maritime outlet for ports across the Persian Gulf. Roughly one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil passes through it.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Europe Iran Strait Of Hormuz Open For India Hormuz Closed For US
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Open For India, Closed For US, Israel & Europe
Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Open For India, Closed For US, Israel & Europe
World
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Iran Death Toll from US-Israeli Strikes Rises to 1,230
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Iran Death Toll from US-Israeli Strikes Rises to 1,230
World
‘World Should Learn From India’: Finnish President Backs Permanent UNSC Seat
‘World Should Learn From India’: Finnish President Backs Permanent UNSC Seat
World
‘He Never Takes A Day Off’: Mark Carney Praises PM Modi’s Work Ethic
‘He Never Takes A Day Off’: Mark Carney Praises PM Modi’s Work Ethic
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget