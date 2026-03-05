Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Stormy Seas Ahead’: Rahul Questions PM’s Silence After US Sinks Iranian Warship In Indian Ocean

‘Stormy Seas Ahead’: Rahul Questions PM’s Silence After US Sinks Iranian Warship In Indian Ocean

Gandhi also pointed to reports that the conflict had reached India’s immediate maritime neighbourhood, referencing the sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not issuing a public statement after reports that an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, was sunk by the United States in the Indian Ocean. Gandhi said the development signals a dangerous escalation in global tensions and could threaten India’s critical energy supply routes. He warned that the conflict is unfolding close to India’s strategic neighbourhood and argued that the government’s silence raises concerns about India’s preparedness and diplomatic posture at a time of mounting geopolitical uncertainty.

Energy Routes At Risk

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha warned that the world had entered a “volatile phase” and that worsening tensions in the region could directly impact India’s energy security.

Gandhi noted that more than 40 per cent of India’s oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz -a narrow but crucial shipping lane connecting the Persian Gulf to global markets. Any disruption in the area, he said, would have significant implications for India’s economy.

He added that the risks extend beyond crude oil supplies. According to Gandhi, India’s dependence on the same maritime corridor for LPG and LNG shipments makes the country particularly vulnerable if the conflict intensifies.

“The world has entered a volatile phase. Stormy seas lie ahead,” Gandhi wrote, warning that India must prepare for potential disruptions in energy supply chains.

“Compromised PM”: Rahul

Gandhi also pointed to reports that the conflict had reached India’s immediate maritime neighbourhood, referencing the sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, he said, the Prime Minister had not addressed the development publicly.

“At a moment like this, we need a steady hand at the wheel,” Gandhi said, arguing that the government should clearly articulate India’s strategic position.

In a sharp attack on the Prime Minister, Gandhi accused Modi of weakening India’s strategic autonomy. He claimed the country currently has a “compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy”.

The remarks come amid growing global tensions and heightened scrutiny of India’s diplomatic response to emerging conflicts affecting critical maritime routes and regional stability.

Related Video

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran Israel Conflict Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Stormy Seas Ahead’: Rahul Questions PM’s Silence After US Sinks Iranian Warship In Indian Ocean
‘Stormy Seas Ahead’: Rahul Questions PM’s Silence After US Sinks Iranian Warship In Indian Ocean
India
Who Will Be Next Bihar CM? After Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move, BJP Faces CM Choice
Who Will Be Next Bihar CM? After Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move, BJP Faces CM Choice
India
MEA Fact Checks False Claim That US Navy Is Using Indian Ports Amid Iran Tensions
MEA Fact Checks False Claim That US Navy Is Using Indian Ports Amid Iran Tensions
India
Restrictions Across Kashmir Extended; Internet Curbs Remain, Prepaid Calls Suspended
Restrictions Across Kashmir Extended; Internet Curbs Remain, Prepaid Calls Suspended
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget