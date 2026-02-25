The upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLA has a WLTP range of 792km. This is a significant range, surpassing many EVs in its expected price bracket.
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric To Challenge Premium EV Rivals With 792km Range
The new CLA isn't going to be an entry level luxury car with a petrol or diesel as instead it will be a premium electric car being brought in as a CBU although we expect competitive prices.
The CLA 250+ variant has a 85kwh battery pack which has a 792km range and a 272bhp electric motor. It also has a 2 speed gearbox which is rare for this segment and increases range too. The new CLA also has an 800volt Architecture for faster charging.
Dimensions and Platform
The India spec CLA has a higher ground clearance which is crucial for our market along with a wheelbase of 2790mm/length of 4723mm. Being based on a new modular platform, the CLA is also having AI with Chat GPT, Google Gemini and .
Features and Launch Details
Luggage space comprises of a 101 litre frunk and a 405l boot. Features include 18inch wheels, latest MBUX, panoramic sunroof with heat protection, level 2 ADAS, Augmented reality navigation, front massage seats, in car apps, 6 USB C ports and more.
To be available in five colours, the new CLA will be launched in April with bookings from March 10.
