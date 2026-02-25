Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric To Challenge Premium EV Rivals With 792km Range

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric To Challenge Premium EV Rivals With 792km Range

The new CLA isn't going to be an entry level luxury car with a petrol or diesel as instead it will be a premium electric car being brought in as a CBU although we expect competitive prices.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLA has a range of 792km which is a WLTP figure and that is more than even the more expensive EQS and pretty much more than any other EV at its expected price bracket. The new CLA isn't going to be an entry level luxury car with a petrol or diesel as instead it will be a premium electric car being brought in as a CBU although we expect competitive prices.

The CLA 250+ variant has a 85kwh battery pack which has a 792km range and a 272bhp electric motor. It also has a 2 speed gearbox which is rare for this segment and increases range too. The new CLA also has an 800volt Architecture for faster charging.

Dimensions and Platform

The India spec CLA has a higher ground clearance which is crucial for our market along with a wheelbase of 2790mm/length of 4723mm. Being based on a new modular platform, the CLA is also having AI with Chat GPT, Google Gemini and .


Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric To Challenge Premium EV Rivals With 792km Range

Features and Launch Details

Luggage space comprises of a 101 litre frunk and a 405l boot. Features include 18inch wheels, latest MBUX, panoramic sunroof with heat protection, level 2 ADAS, Augmented reality navigation, front massage seats, in car apps, 6 USB C ports and more.


Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric To Challenge Premium EV Rivals With 792km Range

To be available in five colours, the new CLA will be launched in April with bookings from March 10.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the WLTP range of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLA?

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLA has a WLTP range of 792km. This is a significant range, surpassing many EVs in its expected price bracket.

What is the battery pack and motor specification for the CLA 250+ variant?

The CLA 250+ variant features an 85kWh battery pack, delivering a range of 792km. It is powered by a 272bhp electric motor and includes a 2-speed gearbox.

What charging technology does the new CLA utilize?

The new CLA is built on an 800-volt architecture. This enables faster charging capabilities for the electric vehicle.

What are some of the key features of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA?

The CLA boasts features like 18-inch wheels, the latest MBUX, a panoramic sunroof with heat protection, Level 2 ADAS, and front massage seats. It also includes a frunk and a spacious boot.

When will the new Mercedes-Benz CLA be launched and when can bookings start?

The new CLA is scheduled for launch in April. Bookings for the vehicle will commence on March 10.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mercedes-Benz EV Mercedes-Benz CLA
