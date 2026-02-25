Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric To Challenge Premium EV Rivals With 792km Range

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLA has a range of 792km which is a WLTP figure and that is more than even the more expensive EQS and pretty much more than any other EV at its expected price bracket. The new CLA isn't going to be an entry level luxury car with a petrol or diesel as instead it will be a premium electric car being brought in as a CBU although we expect competitive prices.

The CLA 250+ variant has a 85kwh battery pack which has a 792km range and a 272bhp electric motor. It also has a 2 speed gearbox which is rare for this segment and increases range too. The new CLA also has an 800volt Architecture for faster charging.

Dimensions and Platform

The India spec CLA has a higher ground clearance which is crucial for our market along with a wheelbase of 2790mm/length of 4723mm. Being based on a new modular platform, the CLA is also having AI with Chat GPT, Google Gemini and .





Features and Launch Details

Luggage space comprises of a 101 litre frunk and a 405l boot. Features include 18inch wheels, latest MBUX, panoramic sunroof with heat protection, level 2 ADAS, Augmented reality navigation, front massage seats, in car apps, 6 USB C ports and more.





To be available in five colours, the new CLA will be launched in April with bookings from March 10.