Jetour T2 Hybrid And MG Majestor Set To Rival Fortuner

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The Toyota Fortuner will get some competition in the form of JSW MG and JSW coming on its own with its own brand of cars. These two cars will rival the Fortuner while being the toughest competition to this best-selling SUV.

The first launch is the MG Majestor, which is coming before the Jetour T2-based SUV, which JSW will be launching. The Majestor will come on April 20th, and we will know the prices.

MG Majestor: Bigger, Tougher, Feature-Loaded

The massive Majestor will be bigger than the Fortuner and will come with a diesel engine, while coming with new features too. It will be a proper old school SUV, focused on off-road ability, but also have more features as well.





The big USP of the Majestor is the size and the sheer appeal of the car. It will be sold via standard MG showrooms.





JSW’s Jetour T2-Based SUV: Hybrid Power Meets Rugged Design

The other launch is also the much-anticipated JSW Motors, which will come with its own car with the JSW logo. This will be, of course, based on the Jetour T2, while it will be coming with some changes.

The Jetour T2-based SUV will have a plug-in hybrid configuration with more than 1000km range, plus a large battery too. The i-DM plug-in hybrid SUV will have a 1.5L turbo petrol plus a dual electric motor set-up, which means it will be a plug-in hybrid.

Total power is upwards of 300bhp- more than other SUVs, while having an electric-only range of 139km. The design is butch, aggressive, and the T2 has a spare wheel at the back, as an old school SUV as well.

The size of Jetour T2 would be smaller than the Majestor, though also ample at 4785mm. Like the Majestor, the T2 would be well equipped with a lot of luxury features. Interestingly, both these SUVs would be aimed at the Toyota Fortuner, while the T2 would be priced lower than the larger Majestor.