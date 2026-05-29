Pune Hooch Tragedy: 13 Killed After Consuming Toxic Liquor; Main Accused Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thirteen people died after drinking toxic liquor in Pune.

Police arrested main supplier Yogesh Wankhede for distribution.

Investigation reveals a larger illegal liquor distribution network.

Chief Minister vows to eliminate the entire criminal ecosystem.

At least 13 people have died after allegedly consuming toxic liquor in different parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra, triggering a major police crackdown on an illegal liquor network suspected to be operating across the region.

The deaths were reported from Dapodi, Phugewadi, Hadapsar, and Kale Padal areas, where victims allegedly consumed spirit-laced alcohol supplied through an illegal distribution chain. Authorities said several victims fell critically ill shortly after drinking the liquor, with many reportedly foaming at the mouth before collapsing.

Eight deaths were recorded in the Dapodi and Phugewadi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, while three people died in Kale Padal and two others lost their lives in Hadapsar, taking the total death toll to 13.

Police Arrest Main Accused, Probe Wider Network

Investigators have identified the alleged supplier as Yogesh Wankhede, who is accused of manufacturing and distributing the poisonous liquor. Police said Wankhede has a history of involvement in illegal liquor activities and that several cases had already been registered against him in the past.

Authorities suspect the toxic substance may have contained methanol-like chemicals mixed into the alcohol.

Police have arrested Wankhede, while multiple others linked to the supply chain are also under investigation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the administration had already uncovered a larger criminal network connected to the illegal liquor trade.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. Eight people have been arrested... some more people may be arrested, we have discovered its entire ecosystem...” Fadnavis said.

He further added, “The police are making full efforts and are also trying to find out how far the ecosystem has spread... I believe that we will eliminate it by going to its roots... It is a product similar to methanol... but it would not be appropriate to talk about it right now... The police will give a statement about this soon.”

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Victims Collapsed Soon After Consuming Liquor

According to local reports, people consumed the liquor in multiple neighbourhoods including Dapodi, Phugewadi, Hadapsar, and Kale Padal. Soon after consumption, several victims reportedly developed severe symptoms and lost consciousness before they could receive medical treatment.

The incident has once again highlighted the recurring issue of illicit liquor manufacturing and distribution in Maharashtra, particularly in densely populated urban and semi-urban regions.

Police teams are now investigating how extensively the network operated and whether similar supplies had reached other districts.

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Rohit Pawar Visits Hospital, Questions Administration

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar visited Sassoon Hospital in Pune to meet the relatives of the deceased following the tragedy.

During the visit, family members allegedly complained that hospital authorities were reluctant to provide information regarding the victims.

Reports said Pawar expressed displeasure with hospital officials over the handling of the situation. A heated exchange reportedly took place at the hospital premises before the MLA left the location.

Meanwhile, officials continue identifying the exact chemical composition of the liquor while authorities monitor patients undergoing treatment after consuming the suspected hooch.

The incident has intensified calls for stricter action against illegal liquor manufacturing units and stronger enforcement to prevent similar tragedies in the future.