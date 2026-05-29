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HomeNewsIndiaPune Hooch Tragedy: 13 Killed After Consuming Toxic Liquor; Main Accused Arrested

Pune Hooch Tragedy: 13 Killed After Consuming Toxic Liquor; Main Accused Arrested

Thirteen people died after consuming toxic liquor in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, while police arrested multiple accused linked to the racket.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thirteen people died after drinking toxic liquor in Pune.
  • Police arrested main supplier Yogesh Wankhede for distribution.
  • Investigation reveals a larger illegal liquor distribution network.
  • Chief Minister vows to eliminate the entire criminal ecosystem.

At least 13 people have died after allegedly consuming toxic liquor in different parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra, triggering a major police crackdown on an illegal liquor network suspected to be operating across the region.

The deaths were reported from Dapodi, Phugewadi, Hadapsar, and Kale Padal areas, where victims allegedly consumed spirit-laced alcohol supplied through an illegal distribution chain. Authorities said several victims fell critically ill shortly after drinking the liquor, with many reportedly foaming at the mouth before collapsing.

Eight deaths were recorded in the Dapodi and Phugewadi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, while three people died in Kale Padal and two others lost their lives in Hadapsar, taking the total death toll to 13.

Police Arrest Main Accused, Probe Wider Network

Investigators have identified the alleged supplier as Yogesh Wankhede, who is accused of manufacturing and distributing the poisonous liquor. Police said Wankhede has a history of involvement in illegal liquor activities and that several cases had already been registered against him in the past.

Authorities suspect the toxic substance may have contained methanol-like chemicals mixed into the alcohol.

Police have arrested Wankhede, while multiple others linked to the supply chain are also under investigation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the administration had already uncovered a larger criminal network connected to the illegal liquor trade.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. Eight people have been arrested... some more people may be arrested, we have discovered its entire ecosystem...” Fadnavis said.

He further added, “The police are making full efforts and are also trying to find out how far the ecosystem has spread... I believe that we will eliminate it by going to its roots... It is a product similar to methanol... but it would not be appropriate to talk about it right now... The police will give a statement about this soon.”

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Victims Collapsed Soon After Consuming Liquor

According to local reports, people consumed the liquor in multiple neighbourhoods including Dapodi, Phugewadi, Hadapsar, and Kale Padal. Soon after consumption, several victims reportedly developed severe symptoms and lost consciousness before they could receive medical treatment.

The incident has once again highlighted the recurring issue of illicit liquor manufacturing and distribution in Maharashtra, particularly in densely populated urban and semi-urban regions.

Police teams are now investigating how extensively the network operated and whether similar supplies had reached other districts.

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Rohit Pawar Visits Hospital, Questions Administration

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar visited Sassoon Hospital in Pune to meet the relatives of the deceased following the tragedy.

During the visit, family members allegedly complained that hospital authorities were reluctant to provide information regarding the victims.

Reports said Pawar expressed displeasure with hospital officials over the handling of the situation. A heated exchange reportedly took place at the hospital premises before the MLA left the location.

Meanwhile, officials continue identifying the exact chemical composition of the liquor while authorities monitor patients undergoing treatment after consuming the suspected hooch.

The incident has intensified calls for stricter action against illegal liquor manufacturing units and stronger enforcement to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died due to consuming toxic liquor in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad?

At least 13 people have died after allegedly consuming toxic liquor in various parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The deaths were reported from Dapodi, Phugewadi, Hadapsar, and Kale Padal areas.

Who is the main accused in the illegal liquor network?

The alleged supplier has been identified as Yogesh Wankhede, who is accused of manufacturing and distributing the poisonous liquor. He has a history of involvement in such illegal activities.

What are the suspected toxic substances in the liquor?

Authorities suspect the toxic substance may have contained methanol-like chemicals mixed into the alcohol. The exact chemical composition is still being identified.

What actions have been taken by the police?

Police have arrested the main accused, Yogesh Wankhede, and are investigating multiple others linked to the supply chain. A larger criminal network is suspected and being uncovered.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Hooch Tragedy Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Pune Hooch Tragedy
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