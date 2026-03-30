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HomeAutoChery iCar V23 Electric SUV: Design, Features And Expected Price

Chery iCar V23 Electric SUV: Design, Features And Expected Price

The upcoming iCar V23 brings a bold, boxy design with off-road capability and a claimed 500km range. Aimed at young buyers, this electric SUV could shake up the segment.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
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Small SUVs are the flavour of the season and the market is soon going to explode with various options. Here we take a look at the iCar V23 which is part of a new brand from Chery, the Chinese car giant with whom JSW Motors has an agreement.

The V23 is an interesting car as it's aimed at young, adventure seeking buyers with a lifestyle twist. That means it's a Thar 3 door rival or a Jimny rival so to speak.

iCar V23: Design And Interior

The iCar isn't under 4m though as it is over it being slightly longer but the design is perhaps the coolest bit. It is retro, boxy and very different.

Chery iCar V23 Electric SUV: Design, Features And Expected Price

The front end is tall and has round headlamps like the G Wagon. There are coloured elements in the grille and a large chunky bumper. Ground clearance is ample and it stands tall.

You get offroad touches like a roofrack, rear storage and flush door handles. With 4220mm in length, the wheelbase is quite long at 2735mm. Ground clearance is 210mm.

There is also a side opening tailgate and a rear storage space for the charging cable.

Chery iCar V23 Electric SUV: Design, Features And Expected Price

Interiors are surprisingly spacious with a white premium theme while it has a large 15.4 inch touchscreen with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Chip. However wireless charging is missing.

The seats are comfy and you have a good view out. You also get proper buttons which is cool. That said, JSW Motors will engineer the car for India and could equip it with more features.

There is a surround view camera, 7 speaker audio system and more.

iCar V23: Powertrain And Expected Price

The V23 has a single motor and dual motor configuration with AWD. Range could be around 500km which is more than enough for its size and expected segment.

Chery iCar V23 Electric SUV: Design, Features And Expected Price

Power at 211hp is also quite enough for the AWD version. Despite being an EV it is meant for offroad and has good ground clearance for that which is useful.

We expect the pricing to be below Rs 20 lakh starting which is pretty much in the same ballpark as other 4m plus EVs.

The tough offroad looks are the big USP and that will be the key factor for this car to be find mainstream success when it eventually launches by 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the iCar V23 and who is it for?

The iCar V23 is a small SUV from a new Chery brand, aimed at young, adventure-seeking buyers with a lifestyle twist. It's positioned as a rival to vehicles like the Thar and Jimny.

What are the design features of the iCar V23?

The V23 boasts a retro, boxy design with round G Wagon-like headlamps, colored grille elements, and a chunky bumper. It includes off-road touches like a roofrack, rear storage, and a side-opening tailgate.

What are the interior features of the iCar V23?

The interior has a spacious, premium white theme with a large 15.4-inch touchscreen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Chip. It also features comfortable seats, good visibility, and physical buttons.

What is the powertrain and expected range of the iCar V23?

The V23 will be available in single and dual-motor configurations with AWD, offering around 211hp. Its expected range is approximately 500km.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
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