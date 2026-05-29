Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP youth leader died after cigarette argument escalated.

Unidentified assailants attacked him with bricks near Kathauta Lake.

Victim succumbed to injuries during treatment; friends questioned.

Family suspects friends' involvement in the fatal incident.

BJP Yuva Morcha district committee member Shivam Singh was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand area following an argument over a cigarette, police said.

The incident took place during the early hours of May 26 after Shivam and his friends had attended a party at a club in the city. Police have launched an investigation and are questioning Shivam’s friends as part of the probe.

Shivam Singh, 28, was a resident of Ayodhya and associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing. His death has left the family in mourning.

Argument Outside Club Turned Violent

According to police and local sources, Shivam had gone to Lucknow with his friends, identified as Nilesh and Zeeshan, and the group partied at Jalwa Club in the Vibhuti Khand area late into the night.

At around 3 am on May 26, while leaving the club, three youths riding a motorcycle allegedly approached Shivam and asked him for a cigarette.

Sources said Shivam initially gave them one cigarette but refused when they demanded another. This reportedly triggered an argument that soon escalated into violence.

The accused allegedly assaulted Shivam using bricks and stones, causing severe head injuries.

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Attack Continued Near Kathauta Lake Road

According to reports, Shivam contacted an acquaintance named Ashish after the initial altercation and informed him about the dispute. Ashish allegedly advised the group to leave the area and return home.

However, while Shivam and his friends were travelling in a car near LPS School on Kathauta Lake Road, the same youths allegedly intercepted the vehicle again and began pelting it with bricks and stones.

Shivam reportedly stepped out of the vehicle after being forced to stop. The attackers then allegedly assaulted him repeatedly, leaving him critically injured and bleeding on the roadside.

Victim Died During Treatment

Police said a passerby spotted Shivam lying injured near the road around 4 am and alerted authorities.

He was initially taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital before being referred to KNS Hospital in Gomti Nagar due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Shivam died during treatment around midnight on May 27, police said. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

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Family Raises Suspicion Over Friends’ Role

Shivam’s younger brother, Saurabh Singh, alleged that the family was informed about the incident through an unknown caller and claimed Shivam’s friends neither assisted him properly nor gave accurate information afterward.

The family has expressed suspicion regarding the role of Shivam’s companions and the driver present at the time of the incident.

According to sources, Shivam’s friend Nilesh appeared before police for questioning on May 27. He reportedly told investigators that the group fled the spot in fear after the assault.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from areas surrounding the club and nearby roads.

Officials said further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the attackers.

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