Uber's New 'Drift' Experience In Japan Lets Tourists Ride In Iconic JDM Drift Cars

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uber Drift offers tourists rides in iconic Japanese performance cars.

Experience features professional drivers performing drifts at Mobara Twin Circuit.

Bookings include pick-up, ride/driving sessions, and classic JDM cars.

Limited availability; package costs 30,000 JPY per group.

Tokyo's legendary car culture is about to become far more accessible for travellers. Uber has introduced a new limited-edition experience called Uber Drift in Japan, giving visitors the chance to witness professional drifting from inside iconic Japanese performance cars.

The offering marks the latest addition to Uber's global 'Go Anywhere' series and also serves as the company's first such experience in the Asia-Pacific region. Designed for tourists looking to explore Japan beyond traditional sightseeing, Uber Drift blends motorsport, local culture, and curated travel into a single half-day experience.

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What Is Uber Drift?

Uber Drift is built around one of Japan's most famous automotive traditions, drifting. Originating in the country during the 1970s, drifting involves drivers intentionally sliding cars sideways through corners while maintaining control at high speeds.

Instead of arranging separate motorsport activities or navigating unfamiliar local circuits, travellers can now book the experience directly through the Uber app. The service is aimed at making Japan's underground-inspired car scene easier to access for international visitors.

A Half-Day Motorsport Experience In Tokyo

The experience begins with guests being picked up from their accommodation in Tokyo in an Uber Black van. From there, participants are transported to Mobara Twin Circuit, a well-known motorsport venue popular among drift enthusiasts.

Once at the track, guests receive approximately 90 minutes of combined driving and ride sessions featuring classic Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) machines. The event is structured as a controlled circuit activity rather than an open-road experience.

Nissan Silvia S15 And 180SX Among Featured Cars

For the drifting sessions, Uber has partnered with Formula Drift-licensed professional drivers. Participants ride in the passenger seat while the experts perform tandem drift runs around the circuit.

The lineup includes specially prepared JDM cars such as the Nissan Silvia S15 and Nissan 180SX, both widely recognised within Japan's tuning and drift communities.

Group Bookings And Safety Rules

Uber Drift reservations are available as private bookings for groups ranging from one to four people. The laps included in the package can either be divided among participants or used by a single guest.

To take part, visitors must follow track safety requirements. Uber has stated that guests are required to wear long-sleeved clothing, full-length trousers, and closed-toe footwear. Helmets will be provided at the venue.

Uber Drift Price And Availability

Bookings for Uber Drift opened on May 27, 2026, while the experience itself will run from June 3 to July 1, 2026.

Uber has priced the package at 30,000 JPY (approximately Rs 18,179) per group, regardless of whether one person or four people participate. Availability will remain limited, with only four groups scheduled per day.