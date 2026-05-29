Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Priced At Rs 23.6 Lakh: How It Compares With eVitara

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toyota launches first EV, the Urban Cruiser Ebella, at ₹23.6 lakh.

Ebella features a 61kWh battery, ADAS, 360 camera, and more.

Priced higher than the eVitara, Ebella offers a single, fully-loaded variant.

Toyota has revealed the price of its first EV and the Urban Cruiser Ebella is priced at Rs 23.6 lakh while only being available in one trim. The Ebella comes with the 61kwh battery pack only and comes with E3 grade as the price is announced only of that.

The Ebella comes with a 61kwh battery pack with 189Nm. The car comes with ADAS, 8 year battery warranty, 360 degree camera, ventilated seats, sunroof and more. There are 5 colours and four dual tone ones.

How Does It Compare With The eVitara?

The big question is how the Ebella is priced against the eVitara? The Ebella is only available with one variant and it is significantly more expensive than the eVitara.

The top-end eVitara is Rs 20 lakh while the Ebella is Rs 23.6 lakh. The eVitara meanwhile starts at Rs 15.9 lakh. The Ebella is also not available with BAAS like the eVitara as well.

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We think the pricing is on the higher side and it remains to be seen if other variants would be available as well. The Ebella comes with one grade only while more trims will make it affordable while Toyota will mostly have one trim only being the fully loaded car.





Features And Service Network

The Ebella has distinctive design elements like the front-end while sharing interior with the eVitara which is much more affordable.

Toyota also says that the Ebella comes with 500 plus BEV enabled touch points for service. Toyota has been the latest entrant to the growing EV space in India.

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