Tata Tiago Petrol Vs CNG: The Cost Difference May Surprise You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Tiago offers petrol, CNG, and EV powertrains.

CNG version offers significantly lower running costs than petrol.

CNG variants are available with manual and AMT transmissions.

The new Tiago comes in petrol and CNG avatars while in this article we will see which one makes more sense for you. The new Tiago comes with an EV powertrain, petrol and CNG while the CNG and petrol versions would confuse buyers in terms of running costs.

With petrol prices sky high, CNG is now the new diesel. In the Tiago petrol you get the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol with 86bhp. In the CNG version, there is direct start and the power on offer is slightly less at 75bhp.

Interestingly the CNG and petrol versions come with manual and AMT options with even paddle shifters on offer on the CNG AMT. The petrol has an efficiency of under 20kmpl while the CNG has 26.49 km/kg.







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Running Costs, Features and Verdict

In terms of running costs, the new Tiago CNG is much cheaper than the petrol while you can get it in AMT now as well. Price wise you do end up paying more than a lakh over the petrol model but you will make up the cost with the CNG quickly.

In terms of features, the new Tiago now comes with a 360 degree camera, blind view monitor, 6 airbags, rear ac vents and more. That said, you cannot get the CNG on the topend trim which is Creative+ as it is limited to Creative only.

With the CNG, the performance is less than petrol but you will get a much cheaper running cost which is crucial for a car like this especially during times like these.

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