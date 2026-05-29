The new Tiago is available with petrol, CNG, and EV powertrains. This article focuses on comparing the petrol and CNG variants.
Tata Tiago Petrol Vs CNG: The Cost Difference May Surprise You
With petrol prices sky high, CNG is now the new diesel. In the Tiago petrol you get the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol with 86bhp.
- New Tiago offers petrol, CNG, and EV powertrains.
- CNG version offers significantly lower running costs than petrol.
- CNG variants are available with manual and AMT transmissions.
The new Tiago comes in petrol and CNG avatars while in this article we will see which one makes more sense for you. The new Tiago comes with an EV powertrain, petrol and CNG while the CNG and petrol versions would confuse buyers in terms of running costs.
With petrol prices sky high, CNG is now the new diesel. In the Tiago petrol you get the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol with 86bhp. In the CNG version, there is direct start and the power on offer is slightly less at 75bhp.
Interestingly the CNG and petrol versions come with manual and AMT options with even paddle shifters on offer on the CNG AMT. The petrol has an efficiency of under 20kmpl while the CNG has 26.49 km/kg.
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Running Costs, Features and Verdict
In terms of running costs, the new Tiago CNG is much cheaper than the petrol while you can get it in AMT now as well. Price wise you do end up paying more than a lakh over the petrol model but you will make up the cost with the CNG quickly.
In terms of features, the new Tiago now comes with a 360 degree camera, blind view monitor, 6 airbags, rear ac vents and more. That said, you cannot get the CNG on the topend trim which is Creative+ as it is limited to Creative only.
With the CNG, the performance is less than petrol but you will get a much cheaper running cost which is crucial for a car like this especially during times like these.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the powertrain options available for the new Tiago?
What is the difference in power output between the Tiago petrol and CNG variants?
The petrol version has 86bhp from its 1.2-litre engine, while the CNG version offers slightly less power at 75bhp.
How do the running costs of the Tiago CNG compare to the petrol version?
The Tiago CNG is significantly cheaper to run than the petrol version. Despite a higher initial cost, the savings on fuel quickly compensate.
What is the fuel efficiency of the Tiago petrol and CNG models?
The petrol variant offers an efficiency of under 20 kmpl, while the CNG version boasts an impressive 26.49 km/kg.
Are there any new features in the updated Tiago?
Yes, the new Tiago comes with features like a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, 6 airbags, and rear AC vents. However, the CNG option is not available on the top-end Creative+ trim.