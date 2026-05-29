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HomeAutoTata Tiago Petrol Vs CNG: The Cost Difference May Surprise You

Tata Tiago Petrol Vs CNG: The Cost Difference May Surprise You

With petrol prices sky high, CNG is now the new diesel. In the Tiago petrol you get the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol with 86bhp.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 29 May 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Tiago offers petrol, CNG, and EV powertrains.
  • CNG version offers significantly lower running costs than petrol.
  • CNG variants are available with manual and AMT transmissions.

The new Tiago comes in petrol and CNG avatars while in this article we will see which one makes more sense for you. The new Tiago comes with an EV powertrain, petrol and CNG while the CNG and petrol versions would confuse buyers in terms of running costs.

With petrol prices sky high, CNG is now the new diesel. In the Tiago petrol you get the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol with 86bhp. In the CNG version, there is direct start and the power on offer is slightly less at 75bhp.

Interestingly the CNG and petrol versions come with manual and AMT options with even paddle shifters on offer on the CNG AMT. The petrol has an efficiency of under 20kmpl while the CNG has 26.49 km/kg.


Tata Tiago Petrol Vs CNG: The Cost Difference May Surprise You


Also Read : Tiago EV Facelift Launched Under Rs 5 Lakh: Time To Skip Petrol Cars?

Running Costs, Features and Verdict

In terms of running costs, the new Tiago CNG is much cheaper than the petrol while you can get it in AMT now as well. Price wise you do end up paying more than a lakh over the petrol model but you will make up the cost with the CNG quickly.

In terms of features, the new Tiago now comes with a 360 degree camera, blind view monitor, 6 airbags, rear ac vents and more. That said, you cannot get the CNG on the topend trim which is Creative+ as it is limited to Creative only.

Tata Tiago Petrol Vs CNG: The Cost Difference May Surprise You

With the CNG, the performance is less than petrol but you will get a much cheaper running cost which is crucial for a car like this especially during times like these.

Also Read : ABP Live Exclusive: Honda Gears Up For New EV Launch, More Imported Cars Coming To India

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the powertrain options available for the new Tiago?

The new Tiago is available with petrol, CNG, and EV powertrains. This article focuses on comparing the petrol and CNG variants.

What is the difference in power output between the Tiago petrol and CNG variants?

The petrol version has 86bhp from its 1.2-litre engine, while the CNG version offers slightly less power at 75bhp.

How do the running costs of the Tiago CNG compare to the petrol version?

The Tiago CNG is significantly cheaper to run than the petrol version. Despite a higher initial cost, the savings on fuel quickly compensate.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Tiago petrol and CNG models?

The petrol variant offers an efficiency of under 20 kmpl, while the CNG version boasts an impressive 26.49 km/kg.

Are there any new features in the updated Tiago?

Yes, the new Tiago comes with features like a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, 6 airbags, and rear AC vents. However, the CNG option is not available on the top-end Creative+ trim.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Petrol Tata Tiago CNG TATA Tiago Petrol Vs Cng
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