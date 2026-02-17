Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jeep India has expanded its premium SUV portfolio with the launch of the Meridian ‘Track Edition’, a limited‑run model designed to elevate both comfort and road presence.

Positioned as the “Most Comfortable Jeep Meridian Ever”, the new edition introduces a significant cabin upgrade while retaining the performance DNA that defines the brand.

Built on the Meridian Overland, the Track Edition blends distinctive styling, enhanced interior flexibility and the reassurance of the Jeep Confidence 7 ownership programme. Available for a limited time across dealerships, the model aims to appeal to buyers seeking exclusivity without compromising on everyday practicality.

A Clear Visual Identity

Exterior updates include Piano Black accents across the grille, badges and key mouldings, adding a sharper, more premium finish. The SUV rides on 18‑inch diamond‑cut alloy wheels, enhancing its stance.

A Dark Espresso grille with Neutral Grey highlights gives the front profile a more assertive character, while the signature Track Edition hood decal and exclusive insignia underline its limited‑edition status.

While the silhouette remains familiar, these carefully curated additions lend the SUV a more expressive personality without straying from Jeep’s signature design language.





Comfort Takes Centre Stage

The headline upgrade in the Track Edition is the introduction of a 140 mm full‑forward sliding second row. This enhancement significantly improves third‑row access and allows greater flexibility in cabin space management, a direct response to customer feedback, particularly from families and long‑distance travellers.

With this update, Jeep claims the model is the “Most Comfortable Jeep Meridian Ever”. The additional sliding functionality makes the 7‑seater layout more adaptable for both passengers and luggage, enhancing everyday usability.

Inside, the cabin has been given a refined makeover. The Track Edition features a dual‑tone Tupelo interior with suede inserts, complemented by contrast stitching and quilting on seats and bolsters. Dark Espresso finishes and Piano Black bezels add depth and richness across the dashboard and door panels.

The Cortina leather‑wrapped steering wheel features detailed stitching, while Track Edition graphics and appliqués are embossed across the cabin and floor mats. The overall result is a more crafted and premium interior ambience.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “The Meridian Track Edition introduces a crafted, more expressive take on our premium 7-seater while delivering the enhanced flexibility customers have asked for. With the new sliding second row, we’ve created the Most Comfortable Jeep Meridian Ever, complemented by the confidence and reassurance of Jeep Confidence 7.”

Jeep Confidence 7: Ownership Assurance

Beyond styling and comfort, the Track Edition is backed by Jeep Confidence 7, the brand’s ownership programme offering up to seven years of warranty coverage. The package also includes assured buyback, maintenance packages, roadside assistance and priority service.

For buyers in the premium SUV segment, long‑term ownership reassurance often weighs as heavily as performance specifications. Jeep’s move to bundle extended coverage and service benefits reflects a broader push towards strengthening customer confidence.

## Proven Performance Under The Hood

Mechanically, the Meridian Track Edition retains Jeep’s established diesel powertrain. It is powered by the 2.0L MultiJet II diesel engine producing 170 HP and 350 Nm of torque.

The engine is paired with a segment‑first 9‑speed automatic transmission and is available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

Feature-Rich As Standard

The SUV continues to offer a comprehensive technology and safety suite. Key features include:

10.1‑inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

10.25‑inch digital instrument cluster

Premium Alpine audio system

Dual‑pane panoramic sunroof

12‑way powered ventilated seats with memory

Level 2 ADAS with 10+ active safety functions

This ensures the Track Edition competes strongly in the premium 7‑seater segment not only on styling but also on technology and safety.

Pricing And Availability

Jeep has priced the limited‑run edition as follows:

Meridian Track AT – Rs 35,95,000*

Meridian Track AT 4X4 – Rs 37,82,000*

*Additional Mandatory AXS pack of Rs 9,200 applicable.

Bookings are now open at Jeep dealerships across India and through the official website, [www.jeep-india.com](http://www.jeep-india.com).