Tata Punch EV Facelift Set For 500km Range Boost With 45kWh Battery Upgrade

The upcoming Tata Punch EV facelift is gearing up for launch in the coming days and it could mark a significant leap forward for India’s most accessible electric SUV. The headline upgrade? A larger 45kWh battery pack that may push the claimed driving range beyond the 500km mark, placing the Punch EV in a completely new league.

With improved performance, premium features and refreshed styling, this facelift aims to reposition the Punch EV as a stronger contender in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle space.

45kWh Battery Pack Could Push Range Beyond 500km

(Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee)

The current Punch EV is available with a 25kWh battery pack, while the long-range version uses a 35kWh unit delivering up to 421km (claimed). The facelifted model, however, is expected to borrow the 45kWh battery pack from the Tata Nexon EV lineup.

If that happens, the range could comfortably cross the 500km mark, a massive jump that would redefine expectations in this segment. For urban buyers and long-distance commuters alike, this upgrade could be the game-changer.

More Power On Tap: 142bhp Expected

With the larger battery pack comes more power. The Punch EV facelift is likely to produce around 142bhp in its top-spec avatar, significantly improving acceleration and overall performance.

Built on Tata’s Acti.ev architecture, the updated model will retain its core structure but gain enhancements in power delivery and efficiency. The larger battery variant is expected to serve as the new flagship trim, while smaller battery options may continue to keep entry pricing competitive.

Lifetime Battery Warranty And Premium Cabin Upgrades

One of the biggest highlights teased is a lifetime battery warranty, a move that could further boost buyer confidence in Tata’s EV ecosystem.

Inside, the Punch EV facelift is set to get:

A larger touchscreen infotainment system

Enhanced feature list

Ventilated front seats

Electric sunroof

These additions bring the Punch EV closer to more premium electric SUVs, adding comfort and desirability to the package.

Fresh Styling With Subtle But Noticeable Tweaks

Visually, the facelift introduces a redesigned front bumper and updated headlamps. Interestingly, the light bar seen earlier has been removed, giving the front end a cleaner appearance.

The LED DRLs and charging flap location remain unchanged, maintaining familiarity. Expect new bright exterior colour options as well, adding more flair to the compact electric SUV.

Launch On The 20th: What To Expect

More details will be revealed closer to the official launch scheduled for the 20th. Pricing will be crucial, especially if Tata manages to offer the 45kWh variant aggressively.

If the Punch EV facelift delivers on its expected 500km-plus range, added performance and premium features, it could significantly disrupt the affordable electric SUV market once again.

All eyes are now on Tata Motors as it prepares to unveil what could be the most compelling update to the Punch EV yet.