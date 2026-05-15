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HomeAutoEV Demand Remains Strong As India Focuses On Reducing Fuel Usage

EV Demand Remains Strong As India Focuses On Reducing Fuel Usage

India’s EV demand continues to grow strongly, with sales rising nearly 70 per cent year-on-year during January-April as higher fuel costs, lower running expenses and new launches boost adoption.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 15 May 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EV sales surged nearly 70% year-on-year January-April.
  • EV market share in total PV sales grew to 5.8%.
  • Top sellers include Tata, JSW MG, Mahindra, Vinfast, Maruti Suzuki.

With our PM urging us to save fuel, the reason for going for an EV is only going stronger with sustained demand for them. EV sales jumped to nearly 70 percent year on year for the Jan-April period while demand has sustained even in April. The share of EVs in total PV sales has also grown signalling more market acceptance at 5.8 percent.

23,506 EVs were sold in April and Tata Motors, JSW MG, Mahindra remain the top 3 with their EVs further gaining traction. Adding to the sales include Vinfast which has had increasing sales consistently plus newcomer Maruti Suzuki which has entered the EV segment with its eVitara. Others like BYD and Hyundai have also seen an increase in sales.


EV Demand Remains Strong As India Focuses On Reducing Fuel Usage

What Is Driving EV Growth?

The growth and demand for EVs is clearly due to rising fuel cost, the lack of maintenance for EVs, lesser cost of charging plus smoother performance due to instant torque of EVs. Importantly, the price differences of EVs with petrol cars are also going down which has further improved demand.

Also Read : New Honda City Facelift Gets Sharper Looks. Is Honda Eyeing Younger Buyers?

The most popular EVs include the new Punch, Nexon EVs as well as the Harrier EV from Tata Motors plus the XEV 9e, XEV 9s from Mahindra along with the MG Windsor while the Vinfast VF7 is also gaining even more momentum along with the eVitara from Maruti Suzuki.

More EV Launches Ahead

Going forward with more EV launches in the pipeline, the EV market share will further jump and our efforts to conserve fuel will add to that.

Also Read : MG Majestor Diesel Review: Big, Comfortable And Surprisingly Easy To Drive

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has been the growth in EV sales recently?

EV sales jumped by nearly 70 percent year-on-year from January to April. Demand remained strong even in April, with 23,506 EVs sold.

What are the main reasons for the increasing demand for EVs?

Key drivers include rising fuel costs, lower maintenance, cheaper charging, and smoother performance from instant torque. Decreasing price differences with petrol cars also contribute.

Which manufacturers are leading in EV sales?

Tata Motors, JSW MG, and Mahindra are the top three EV sellers. Vinfast and Maruti Suzuki are also seeing increasing sales.

What is the current market share of EVs in total passenger vehicle sales?

The share of EVs in total passenger vehicle sales has grown to 5.8 percent, indicating increased market acceptance.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Prices EV EVs Fuel Crisis Energy Crisis Ev Demand
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