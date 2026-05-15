EV sales jumped by nearly 70 percent year-on-year from January to April. Demand remained strong even in April, with 23,506 EVs sold.
EV Demand Remains Strong As India Focuses On Reducing Fuel Usage
India’s EV demand continues to grow strongly, with sales rising nearly 70 per cent year-on-year during January-April as higher fuel costs, lower running expenses and new launches boost adoption.
- EV sales surged nearly 70% year-on-year January-April.
- EV market share in total PV sales grew to 5.8%.
- Top sellers include Tata, JSW MG, Mahindra, Vinfast, Maruti Suzuki.
With our PM urging us to save fuel, the reason for going for an EV is only going stronger with sustained demand for them. EV sales jumped to nearly 70 percent year on year for the Jan-April period while demand has sustained even in April. The share of EVs in total PV sales has also grown signalling more market acceptance at 5.8 percent.
23,506 EVs were sold in April and Tata Motors, JSW MG, Mahindra remain the top 3 with their EVs further gaining traction. Adding to the sales include Vinfast which has had increasing sales consistently plus newcomer Maruti Suzuki which has entered the EV segment with its eVitara. Others like BYD and Hyundai have also seen an increase in sales.
What Is Driving EV Growth?
The growth and demand for EVs is clearly due to rising fuel cost, the lack of maintenance for EVs, lesser cost of charging plus smoother performance due to instant torque of EVs. Importantly, the price differences of EVs with petrol cars are also going down which has further improved demand.
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The most popular EVs include the new Punch, Nexon EVs as well as the Harrier EV from Tata Motors plus the XEV 9e, XEV 9s from Mahindra along with the MG Windsor while the Vinfast VF7 is also gaining even more momentum along with the eVitara from Maruti Suzuki.
More EV Launches Ahead
Going forward with more EV launches in the pipeline, the EV market share will further jump and our efforts to conserve fuel will add to that.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has been the growth in EV sales recently?
What are the main reasons for the increasing demand for EVs?
Key drivers include rising fuel costs, lower maintenance, cheaper charging, and smoother performance from instant torque. Decreasing price differences with petrol cars also contribute.
Which manufacturers are leading in EV sales?
Tata Motors, JSW MG, and Mahindra are the top three EV sellers. Vinfast and Maruti Suzuki are also seeing increasing sales.
What is the current market share of EVs in total passenger vehicle sales?
The share of EVs in total passenger vehicle sales has grown to 5.8 percent, indicating increased market acceptance.