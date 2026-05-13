MG Majestor Diesel Review: Big, Comfortable And Surprisingly Easy To Drive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG Majestor offers a massive SUV experience with a diesel engine.

Spacious, premium interior features physical buttons and good visibility.

Twin-turbo diesel provides strong highway performance with light steering.

Ride quality is a highlight, handling rough roads with composure.

The MG Majestor enters a full-size SUV segment that has long been dominated by a single nameplate, making its arrival both exciting and challenging. But on paper at least, the Majestor appears to have all the right ingredients, a twin-turbo diesel engine, an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard and a more capable 4x4 setup aimed at serious SUV buyers.

Having already tested the Majestor extensively off-road, this review focuses more on what it is like to live with on regular roads, in the city, on highways and during long-distance cruising. And from the very first impression, one thing becomes clear: this is a genuinely massive SUV.

Even for taller drivers, climbing into the cabin requires a bit of effort, although thoughtfully placed grab handles make access easier. Once inside, the cabin feels more premium and sporty than expected, avoiding the typical beige-heavy design theme seen in many large SUVs.

Spacious Cabin With Practical Features

The all-black interior gives the Majestor a more modern and rugged appeal. Cabin quality feels solid, while the presence of physical buttons instead of excessive touchscreen controls is a welcome touch for usability.

Space is one of the Majestor’s biggest strengths. The middle row, in particular, feels roomier than what the Toyota Fortuner offers, making the SUV well-suited for long journeys. While features such as three-zone climate control and a 360-degree camera enhance practicality, a 540-degree camera setup would have added even more convenience for a vehicle of this size.

Passengers also benefit from excellent visibility thanks to the high seating position. However, rear sunblinds are one feature that feels noticeably absent, especially considering the premium positioning of the SUV.





Twin-Turbo Diesel Delivers Strong Highway Performance

Powering the Majestor is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215 bhp. At startup, refinement levels are impressive for a diesel SUV of this size, and around the city, the engine remains relatively quiet.

There is some turbo lag at lower speeds, particularly in stop-start traffic, but once moving, the SUV feels surprisingly easy to drive. A major reason for that is the light steering setup, which significantly reduces the intimidation factor usually associated with large ladder-frame SUVs.

Parking and manoeuvring in urban environments are also easier than expected. Despite its imposing dimensions, the steering calibration helps the Majestor feel manageable and less cumbersome during daily use.





Ride Quality Is Among The Biggest Highlights

The Majestor truly shines when it comes to ride comfort. Unlike many body-on-frame SUVs that tend to feel bouncy, the suspension here remains composed and absorbs bad roads effectively.

Low-speed ride quality is particularly impressive, flattening potholes and rough patches with ease. Combined with generous ground clearance, the SUV handles broken roads effortlessly and feels built for Indian conditions.

On highways, the diesel engine comes alive with strong pulling power. The SUV cruises comfortably at high speeds while maintaining reassuring stability. Although some diesel clatter is noticeable under hard acceleration, it remains reasonably controlled overall.

Tough SUV Character Still Intact

Push the Majestor harder through corners and the expected body roll does appear, but the SUV still manages its weight better than anticipated. For something this large and heavy, its balance between comfort and capability is impressive.

Fuel efficiency, however, is not its strong point. The SUV returns around 8-9 kmpl, though that figure is largely expected given its size, weight and performance-focused diesel setup.

Ultimately, the MG Majestor succeeds in delivering what buyers in this segment often want most, road presence, comfort, strong highway performance and genuine SUV toughness. While the size requires some getting used to and the turbo lag is noticeable in city driving, the Majestor proves itself to be a capable, comfortable and easy-going large SUV.