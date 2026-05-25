Mercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid launches in India.

New S 450e boasts 100km electric range, 435bhp.

Updated interior features three screens, advanced AI infotainment.

Sedans are not going out in fashion as for Mercedes-Benz the S-Class is still their icon and it's coming back to India albeit in plug in hybrid form. This is the first Mercedes-Benz hybrid and it is a plug in hybrid version with the S 450e hybrid which has a 22kwh battery pack which means you can travel a fair distance in pure electric mode.

You will be able to drive the new S-Class plug in hybrid in electric mode upto 100km which is the USP of a PHEB with more EV range than traditional hybrids. Total power is also an ample 435bhp.





Design and Technology Updates

The new S-Class is tweaked inside and out with a new dashboard along with three screens no less. There is also the newest infotainment system with the latest MB OS and AI based features too. It also gets facial recognition and plenty of other technology.







The new S-Class also gets a different grille with more presence and the three pointed star is also illuminated. It will also be expected to be the most fuel efficient luxury sedan around.

India Launch Details

The prices and details would be revealed on June 15th when Mercedes-Benz launches the car in India. Expect a price hike in terms of the hybrid powertrain and the new features while the arrival of a plug in hybrid powertrain will certainly find takers in India.



