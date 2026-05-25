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HomeAutoMercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid

Mercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch its first hybrid in India with the new S-Class plug-in hybrid, featuring up to 100km electric-only range, updated tech and a new design.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 25 May 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid launches in India.
  • New S 450e boasts 100km electric range, 435bhp.
  • Updated interior features three screens, advanced AI infotainment.

Sedans are not going out in fashion as for Mercedes-Benz the S-Class is still their icon and it's coming back to India albeit in plug in hybrid form. This is the first Mercedes-Benz hybrid and it is a plug in hybrid version with the S 450e hybrid which has a 22kwh battery pack which means you can travel a fair distance in pure electric mode.

You will be able to drive the new S-Class plug in hybrid in electric mode upto 100km which is the USP of a PHEB with more EV range than traditional hybrids. Total power is also an ample 435bhp.


Mercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid

Design and Technology Updates

The new S-Class is tweaked inside and out with a new dashboard along with three screens no less. There is also the newest infotainment system with the latest MB OS and AI based features too. It also gets facial recognition and plenty of other technology.



Mercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid

The new S-Class also gets a different grille with more presence and the three pointed star is also illuminated. It will also be expected to be the most fuel efficient luxury sedan around.

India Launch Details

The prices and details would be revealed on June 15th when Mercedes-Benz launches the car in India. Expect a price hike in terms of the hybrid powertrain and the new features while the arrival of a plug in hybrid powertrain will certainly find takers in India.


Mercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class coming back to India?

Yes, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is making a comeback to India. It will be available in a plug-in hybrid form, specifically the S 450e hybrid.

What is the electric range of the new S-Class plug-in hybrid?

The new S-Class plug-in hybrid features a 22kWh battery pack, allowing it to travel up to 100km in pure electric mode. This offers a significant EV range compared to traditional hybrids.

What are the key design and technology updates for the new S-Class?

The new S-Class features a refreshed interior with a new dashboard and three screens. It also boasts the latest infotainment system with AI features, facial recognition, and an illuminated three-pointed star on the grille.

When will the Mercedes-Benz S-Class be launched in India?

The official prices and detailed specifications for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be revealed on June 15th, which is the launch date in India.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mercedes-Benz Mercedes Benz Hybrid S Class
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