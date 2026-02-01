GST Cuts Fuel SUV Boom As Nexon, Venue, And Punch Sales Surge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The small SUV is now suddenly one of the most talked about segments while overtaking the 4m plus segment in terms of sheer sales. Post GST cuts, the sales of some of the sub 4m SUVs have soared and as per the January sales data, the Nexon sold 23,000 units plus while maintaining its strong sales. The Nexon continues to be the best selling Tata Motors car but also has helped Tata Motors to gain a strong grip on the second position. The Nexon in its current avatar sells in multiple powertrain options plus at different price points which further helps.





The other new Tata SUV is the facelift Punch which was launched recently and it has gotten to a strong start at 19000 units plus. The new Punch with the sharper styling, new turbo petrol and CNG automatic means sales have taken off. The updated Punch immediately sold a strong number of units while it remains to be seen if the turbo petrol is well accepted while it adds to the total sales tally.

Hyundai Venue Joins the Momentum

While Tata Motors is seeing huge sales as customers flock to buy sub 4m SUVs, Hyundai has also seen its highest ever sales for the Venue. The Venue has always been in the shadow of its bigger sibling Creta but now has registered a sale of 12,000 units plus which is higher than the earlier version. The Venue in its new generation has a new styling theme plus a more premium cabin while it continues to offer diesel plus petrol powertrains.

With GST cuts fuelling small SUV sales this would be the most popular segment in the Indian automobile space.