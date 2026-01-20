Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Skoda Kushaq Facelift First Look: What's New In Design, Features, And Gearbox

Skoda Kushaq Facelift First Look: What’s New In Design, Features, And Gearbox

The full LED lighting as well as the connected setup looks good along with the new headlamps plus grille. It looks different and more premium.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
The new Skoda Kushaq facelift is here and the changes are big starting with a new look plus a new interior along with more features. Plus, there is a big change in terms of the mechanicals too. Styling wise, the new Kushaq indeed looks all new and different with a clear premium touch. The full LED lighting as well as the connected setup looks good along with the new headlamps plus grille. It looks different and more premium.


Skoda Kushaq Facelift First Look: What’s New In Design, Features, And Gearbox

Size wise there isn't a change while it continues to have 17 inch alloys while the rear now has an illuminated Skoda logo plus a connected setup for the tail-lamps. Plus there are now sequential indicators too. Inside, there is a 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster which is all new and a 25.6 cm infotainment touchscreen.


Skoda Kushaq Facelift First Look: What’s New In Design, Features, And Gearbox

Interior Upgrades and New Features

Then the Kushaq also now gets a panoramic sunroof limited to the top-end trims but the features gap is now closed although it still misses out on a powered handbrake. Some more features also include dual electric seats with ventilation plus even a rear seat massager which is a class first feature. The massager has a dedicated button and actually works very well along with being useful for chauffeur driven owners.


Skoda Kushaq Facelift First Look: What’s New In Design, Features, And Gearbox

The infotainment now has an AI companion powered by Google. Other features include leatherette seats, beige interiors, front parking sensors, amplifier and sub woofer and more.

Mechanical Updates and Safety

The 1.0 TSi and the 1.5 TSI turbo petrol engines remain while the other big update is the 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox which replaces the 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox in the 1.0 TSI versions. The 1.5 TSI continues to have a DSG automatic gearbox. Safety wise there are Active and Passive safety features and 6 airbags of course.


Skoda Kushaq Facelift First Look: What’s New In Design, Features, And Gearbox

The new Kushaq now gets a more premium look which goes a long way in establishing a further difference with smaller sibling Kylaq while the new features help close the gap it had vs rivals. The new 8 speed torque converter gearbox is definitely a highlight which increases efficiency as well as performance.


Skoda Kushaq Facelift First Look: What’s New In Design, Features, And Gearbox

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main changes in the new Skoda Kushaq facelift?

The new Skoda Kushaq facelift features a redesigned exterior, a refreshed interior with more premium touches, and significant feature upgrades. Mechanical changes include a new automatic gearbox option.

What new features have been added to the interior of the Skoda Kushaq facelift?

The interior now boasts a 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster, a 25.6 cm infotainment touchscreen, and a panoramic sunroof on top trims. It also includes dual electric seats with ventilation and a class-first rear seat massager.

Are there any changes to the engine and gearbox options in the new Skoda Kushaq?

The 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo petrol engines remain. A key update is the new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the 1.0 TSI, replacing the previous 6-speed unit. The 1.5 TSI retains its DSG automatic.

What safety features are included in the new Skoda Kushaq facelift?

The new Kushaq comes equipped with active and passive safety features. It also includes 6 airbags as standard.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
