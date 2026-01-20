Skoda Kushaq Facelift First Look: What’s New In Design, Features, And Gearbox

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The new Skoda Kushaq facelift is here and the changes are big starting with a new look plus a new interior along with more features. Plus, there is a big change in terms of the mechanicals too. Styling wise, the new Kushaq indeed looks all new and different with a clear premium touch. The full LED lighting as well as the connected setup looks good along with the new headlamps plus grille. It looks different and more premium.





Size wise there isn't a change while it continues to have 17 inch alloys while the rear now has an illuminated Skoda logo plus a connected setup for the tail-lamps. Plus there are now sequential indicators too. Inside, there is a 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster which is all new and a 25.6 cm infotainment touchscreen.





Interior Upgrades and New Features

Then the Kushaq also now gets a panoramic sunroof limited to the top-end trims but the features gap is now closed although it still misses out on a powered handbrake. Some more features also include dual electric seats with ventilation plus even a rear seat massager which is a class first feature. The massager has a dedicated button and actually works very well along with being useful for chauffeur driven owners.





The infotainment now has an AI companion powered by Google. Other features include leatherette seats, beige interiors, front parking sensors, amplifier and sub woofer and more.

Mechanical Updates and Safety

The 1.0 TSi and the 1.5 TSI turbo petrol engines remain while the other big update is the 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox which replaces the 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox in the 1.0 TSI versions. The 1.5 TSI continues to have a DSG automatic gearbox. Safety wise there are Active and Passive safety features and 6 airbags of course.





The new Kushaq now gets a more premium look which goes a long way in establishing a further difference with smaller sibling Kylaq while the new features help close the gap it had vs rivals. The new 8 speed torque converter gearbox is definitely a highlight which increases efficiency as well as performance.



