Duster Vs Sierra Vs Kushaq: Which Turbo Petrol SUV Is Most Efficient?

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Fuel consumption is very important when considering a new car regardless of any segment but with petrol automatic SUVs turning out to be more popular than ever, the focus on efficiency is even more. Here we take a look at how the new Duster compares with the newest compact SUVs in terms of the fuel efficiency figures. These are the official figures and not the real world ones.





Duster vs Rivals: Mileage Comparison

The new Duster with a claimed efficiency of 18.4 kmpl delivers decent fuel efficiency when compared to rivals. The numbers here are of the 1.3l turbo petrol with a 6 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

In comparison the Tata Sierra 1.5l turbo petrol with a torque converter automatic gearbox has a mileage of 13.5 kmpl. The Sierra unlike rivals does not use a dual clutch automatic for the top-end 1.5l turbo petrol and instead uses a torque converter automatic which explains the slight drop in the figure.

If we bring the new Skoda Kushaq facelift into the picture then the mileage figure of 18.7 kmpl is what you get for the 1.5 TSI which like the Duster uses a dual clutch automatic but a 7 speed one.





Which SUV Is Most Efficient?

Here, the new Kushaq seems to be the most fuel efficient in terms of the 1.5 turbo petrols of now followed by the Renault Duster and the Tata Sierra.