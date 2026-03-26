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HomeAutoDuster Vs Sierra Vs Kushaq: Which Turbo Petrol SUV Is Most Efficient?

Duster Vs Sierra Vs Kushaq: Which Turbo Petrol SUV Is Most Efficient?

Let's take a look at how the new Duster fares in comparison to the latest compact SUVs with reference to fuel efficiency. It is to be noted that these are official figures and not real world ones.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
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Fuel consumption is very important when considering a new car regardless of any segment but with petrol automatic SUVs turning out to be more popular than ever, the focus on efficiency is even more. Here we take a look at how the new Duster compares with the newest compact SUVs in terms of the fuel efficiency figures. These are the official figures and not the real world ones.


Duster Vs Sierra Vs Kushaq: Which Turbo Petrol SUV Is Most Efficient?

Duster vs Rivals: Mileage Comparison

The new Duster with a claimed efficiency of 18.4 kmpl delivers decent fuel efficiency when compared to rivals. The numbers here are of the 1.3l turbo petrol with a 6 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

In comparison the Tata Sierra 1.5l turbo petrol with a torque converter automatic gearbox has a mileage of 13.5 kmpl. The Sierra unlike rivals does not use a dual clutch automatic for the top-end 1.5l turbo petrol and instead uses a torque converter automatic which explains the slight drop in the figure.

If we bring the new Skoda Kushaq facelift into the picture then the mileage figure of 18.7 kmpl is what you get for the 1.5 TSI which like the Duster uses a dual clutch automatic but a 7 speed one.


Duster Vs Sierra Vs Kushaq: Which Turbo Petrol SUV Is Most Efficient?

Which SUV Is Most Efficient?

Here, the new Kushaq seems to be the most fuel efficient in terms of the 1.5 turbo petrols of now followed by the Renault Duster and the Tata Sierra.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the claimed fuel efficiency of the new Duster?

The new Duster has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.4 kmpl. This figure is for the 1.3l turbo petrol with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

How does the Tata Sierra's fuel efficiency compare?

The Tata Sierra 1.5l turbo petrol with a torque converter automatic gearbox has a mileage of 13.5 kmpl. It uses a torque converter instead of a dual-clutch automatic.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Skoda Kushaq facelift?

The Skoda Kushaq facelift's 1.5 TSI engine delivers a mileage of 18.7 kmpl. It utilizes a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Which of these SUVs is the most fuel-efficient?

Among the compared models, the Skoda Kushaq appears to be the most fuel-efficient with 18.7 kmpl, followed by the Renault Duster and then the Tata Sierra.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Kushaq Sierra Duster Turbo Petrol Petrol Suv
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