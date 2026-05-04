Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeSportsIPLSachin Tendulkar’s Special Gesture: Hosts LSG Stars For Dinner Before MI Clash

Sachin Tendulkar’s Special Gesture: Hosts LSG Stars For Dinner Before MI Clash

Sachin Tendulkar hosts LSG players for a special dinner ahead of upcoming IPL 2026 clash with WI, with both battling poor form and fading playoff hopes.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sachin Tendulkar hosted Lucknow Super Giants players for dinner.
  • Arjun Tendulkar, part of LSG, organized the special evening.
  • LSG and Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of IPL 2026 table.

Sachin Tendulkar Hosts LSG: A memorable off-field moment stole the spotlight ahead of a key IPL 2026 fixture, as Sachin Tendulkar welcomed members of Lucknow Super Giants for a special dinner. The gathering, hosted alongside his son Arjun Tendulkar, who is part of the LSG setup this season, quickly gained traction online after images from the evening surfaced across social media platforms. Several prominent players from the LSG camp were in attendance, including captain Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad and Himmat Singh.

LSG Stars' Special Evening With Tendulkar

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@mohsinkhan_80)

The dinner provided a rare opportunity for current players to spend time with one of the game’s most iconic figures. Fast bowler Mohsin Khan shared his experience online, expressing admiration for Sachin Tendulkar.

In his Instagram post, Mohsin referred to the batting great as the “God of cricket” and thanked Arjun for organising the evening.

"An evening with the God of cricket. Blessed! @arjuntendulkar24 thank u for the delicious food and had great time"

Also Read: From IPL To BJP: Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

Bottom Of The Table Battle

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have endured disappointing campaigns in IPL 2026, currently occupying the bottom two spots on the points table.

With just two wins each so far, their Playoff hopes appear all but done, though not entirely extinguished mathematically, given the number of matches still remaining.

The two struggling sides are set to face off tonight, May 4, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM. MI and LSG will be desperate to secure a much-needed victory after a string of losses.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who hosted the Lucknow Super Giants for a special dinner?

Sachin Tendulkar hosted the Lucknow Super Giants for a special dinner alongside his son, Arjun Tendulkar.

Which LSG players were present at Sachin Tendulkar's dinner?

Captain Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, and Himmat Singh were among the LSG players who attended.

What did Mohsin Khan say about Sachin Tendulkar?

Mohsin Khan referred to Sachin Tendulkar as the 'God of cricket' and expressed his gratitude for the evening and delicious food.

How are LSG and MI performing in IPL 2026?

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are struggling, occupying the bottom two spots on the points table with only two wins each.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Sachin Tendulkar MI IPL LSG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Sachin Tendulkar’s Special Gesture: Hosts LSG Stars For Dinner Before MI Clash
Sachin Tendulkar’s Special Gesture: Hosts LSG Stars For Dinner Before MI Clash
IPL
From IPL To BJP: Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections
From IPL To BJP: Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections
IPL
CSK To Be Without MS Dhoni In Upcoming Game - Here's Why
CSK To Be Without MS Dhoni In Upcoming Game - Here's Why
IPL
BCCI Targets 'Girlfriend Distraction' In IPL With New Strategy
BCCI Targets 'Girlfriend Distraction' In IPL With New Strategy
Advertisement

Videos

Election update: BJP Headquarters in Kolkata Turns Festive as Campaign Song Echoes
Election update: No One Above Constitution or Law, Says Swami Ramdev
Election update: Delhi Leaders Celebrate Election Victory with Jhalmuri-Themed Festivities
Election update: “Victory of Developed India Idea,” Say BJP Leaders After Strong Election Trends
Election update: Five-State Election Counting Day Turns Into High-Stakes Political Battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget