Sachin Tendulkar hosted the Lucknow Super Giants for a special dinner alongside his son, Arjun Tendulkar.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Sachin Tendulkar’s Special Gesture: Hosts LSG Stars For Dinner Before MI Clash
Sachin Tendulkar hosts LSG players for a special dinner ahead of upcoming IPL 2026 clash with WI, with both battling poor form and fading playoff hopes.
- Sachin Tendulkar hosted Lucknow Super Giants players for dinner.
- Arjun Tendulkar, part of LSG, organized the special evening.
- LSG and Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of IPL 2026 table.
Sachin Tendulkar Hosts LSG: A memorable off-field moment stole the spotlight ahead of a key IPL 2026 fixture, as Sachin Tendulkar welcomed members of Lucknow Super Giants for a special dinner. The gathering, hosted alongside his son Arjun Tendulkar, who is part of the LSG setup this season, quickly gained traction online after images from the evening surfaced across social media platforms. Several prominent players from the LSG camp were in attendance, including captain Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad and Himmat Singh.
LSG Stars' Special Evening With Tendulkar
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The dinner provided a rare opportunity for current players to spend time with one of the game’s most iconic figures. Fast bowler Mohsin Khan shared his experience online, expressing admiration for Sachin Tendulkar.
In his Instagram post, Mohsin referred to the batting great as the “God of cricket” and thanked Arjun for organising the evening.
"An evening with the God of cricket. Blessed! @arjuntendulkar24 thank u for the delicious food and had great time"
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Bottom Of The Table Battle
Both Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have endured disappointing campaigns in IPL 2026, currently occupying the bottom two spots on the points table.
With just two wins each so far, their Playoff hopes appear all but done, though not entirely extinguished mathematically, given the number of matches still remaining.
The two struggling sides are set to face off tonight, May 4, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM. MI and LSG will be desperate to secure a much-needed victory after a string of losses.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who hosted the Lucknow Super Giants for a special dinner?
Which LSG players were present at Sachin Tendulkar's dinner?
Captain Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, and Himmat Singh were among the LSG players who attended.
What did Mohsin Khan say about Sachin Tendulkar?
Mohsin Khan referred to Sachin Tendulkar as the 'God of cricket' and expressed his gratitude for the evening and delicious food.
How are LSG and MI performing in IPL 2026?
Both Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are struggling, occupying the bottom two spots on the points table with only two wins each.