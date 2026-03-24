The Kushaq Classic+ boasts LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, and alloy wheels. It also includes LED turn indicators.
Renault Duster Authentic Vs Kushaq Classic+: Best Base SUV Compared
The Kushaq Classic+ gets a surprising amount of kit with LED DRLs and LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels and LED turn indicators.
The base variant is normally to draw buyers in but are they really well equipped? Here is a look at the new Skoda Kushaq and the Renault Duster base variants.
The Kushaq Classic+ gets a surprising amount of kit with LED DRLs and LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels and LED turn indicators. The bigger surprise is on the inside with features like a sunroof which is standard while being a single pane but again this feature is never expected on a base variant for sure.
There is also a proper infotainment system but smaller while it has speakers and steering mounted controls. There are fabric seats, height adjusted headrest too, plus features like automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control and steering paddles even for the automatic model. There are safety features like 6 airbags too while the engine on offer is a 1.0 TSI with 110bhp. The car is priced at Rs 10.69 lakh starting.
What the Duster Offers
In comparison the Duster is cheaper at Rs 10.4 lakh but what do you get for your money?
Well, the base Authentic variant has LED headlamps, DRLs but gets no alloy wheels as it gets black steel wheels. Inside, the new Duster base variant does not get a sunroof or importantly an infotainment system even but has a 7inch TFT display.
There is tilt and telescopic steering adjustment but a manual air con with rear AC vents. There are six airbags, a rear park assist and auto headlamps.
Compared with both cars, the new Kushaq being slightly more expensive has more features clearly over the Duster base variant.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key exterior features of the Skoda Kushaq Classic+ base variant?
Does the Skoda Kushaq Classic+ base variant come with a sunroof and infotainment system?
Yes, surprisingly, the Kushaq Classic+ includes a standard single-pane sunroof and a smaller infotainment system with speakers and steering-mounted controls.
What are the main interior and safety features of the Skoda Kushaq Classic+ base variant?
It offers automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, steering paddles (for automatic), fabric seats, height-adjusted headrests, and six airbags.
What features are included in the Renault Duster base Authentic variant?
The Duster base variant has LED headlamps and DRLs, but comes with black steel wheels. It lacks a sunroof and a full infotainment system, but has a 7-inch TFT display.
How does the Skoda Kushaq base variant compare to the Renault Duster base variant in terms of features?
The Skoda Kushaq, despite being slightly more expensive, offers significantly more features than the Renault Duster base variant, including a sunroof and a proper infotainment system.