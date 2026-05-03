Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: What We Like And Don't Like

The Taigun facelift comes in at the right time for Volkswagen as the compact SUV segment grows even more in terms of competition. Here we talk about the things we liked about the Taigun facelift vs the things we think could be improved.

What We Like

The Taigun looks better and maintains its sportier DNA with a clean design while linking it to the Tiguan with the new front end. The illuminated logo also adds a touch of flash to the design.





Quality remains a strong point with a tough build quality which has been a hallmark of German cars. It feels well built.

The interiors are classy and not too overburdened with features or technology but it has the correct amount. The design is simple but works and new Taigun has a slightly refreshed design which we like. The technology is improved too with an overhauled touchscreen and more tech including a new AI assistant while the new digital dials look premium.





The driving experience remains the benchmark in terms of the energetic response of the TSI engines while the new 1.0 TSI 8 speed automatic adds more smoothness and better efficiency. The 1.5 TSI is the one to get still in terms of the power and the performance but the 8 speed automatic gearbox on the 1.0 TSI closes the gap.

For keen drivers the Taigun is the one to get with excellent handling, steering and body control even if the ride is a bit firm.

The new Taigun gets more features finally with a panoramic sunroof while dual powered seats with ventilation plus an improved AC help matters.

What We Don't Like

The Taigun facelift still misses out on crucial equipment like 360 degree camera or ADAS or a powered tailgate which is there on rivals while the rear camera resolution could be better. A rear seat massager on the Kushaq is also missing.





The Taigun misses out on a diesel or CNG or a hybrid which is there on other cars.

Rear seat space while being decent isn't the class best due to the more compact size of the Taigun vs other SUVs.

Overall

The new Taigun is better value now, better to look at and the 1.0 8 speed automatic is a welcome addition as well as the updated interiors. That said, competition is tough and it still misses crucial features and engine options are limited.





Priced between Rs 11 to under Rs 20 lakh, the Taigun is for those who value build quality, driving performance over other factors while the 1.5 TSI is the one to get still but the 1.0 8 speed is also now better value. The assured buyback scheme also helps.