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HomeAutoBMW Launches M440i Convertible And Unveils New X6

BMW Launches M440i Convertible And Unveils New X6

BMW has launched the BMW M440i Convertible in India at Rs 1.09 crore, while also unveiling the return of the BMW X6, strengthening its premium performance lineup in the country.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 03 May 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
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  • X6 M60i gets V8 engine; rivals Mercedes GLE 53.

BMW has launched the new BMW M440i Convertible in India with a price tag of Rs 1.09 crore. The M440i convertible replaces the Z4 in India but is a more rounded package.

Performance And Features

The M440i convertible comes with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol powertrain producing 374hp and 500Nm. The roof can be opened or closed in 18 seconds, and it uses a soft-top instead of a hard-top roof.


BMW Launches M440i Convertible And Unveils New X6

The convertible also comes with four seats and features a large 14.9-inch touchscreen along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Additional features include a heads-up display (HUD), a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered seats and more. It is also an all-wheel-drive (AWD) car.

BMW Unveils X6 Return

At the same event, BMW also unveiled the new BMW X6 in India, marking the return of the model. The X6 was the first coupe SUV and started the trend that has since gained popularity.

The X6 will come to India in the M60i form, powered by a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system. It will be positioned as a premium performance SUV within BMW’s India portfolio.


BMW Launches M440i Convertible And Unveils New X6

The model is expected to feature large wheels and a strong road presence, while the unveiled version offers a glimpse of updated interiors. The design continues with the signature coupe-SUV styling, which remains a key highlight. BMW will position the X6 above the X5 in its lineup, where it will rival models like the Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What engine powers the new BMW X6 in India?

The BMW X6 will be powered by a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system in its M60i form.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMW BMW M440i BMW M440i Convertible
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