Vinfast VF MPV 7 India Drive Review: Simply Sensible

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vinfast VF MPV 7 features minimalist cabin, one touchscreen.

Smooth electric power delivery with ample range.

Spacious interior with improved third-row headroom.

Are cars getting bombarded with too much happening on the inside? Many screens try to get your attention for one but the Vinfast VF MPV 7 takes the other route and has an almost Zen like atmosphere with a minimalist cabin.

Vinfast VF MPV's Simplicity

There is no instrument cluster facing the driver for one and there is just one touchscreen while the console design is uncluttered to the max. You get in and put the stalk mounted selector to D and you are off. There is no start/stop button and it refreshingly gets proper door handles.





Other Features

The 60.13kWh battery with a 204hp plus 280Nm electric motor seems ample while on the move, power delivery is linear instead of being too quick or jerky. It does not overwhelm you but gets on with the job. The lack of an instrument cluster takes some getting used though as you have to take your eyes off the road. Despite its massive 4.7m plus size, the VF MPV 7 isn't difficult to drive and the steering is very light which makes maneuvering it a painless affair.





Drive Modes

There are drive modes and regen modes but the regen isn't super strong while again tailored to being more practical for first time EV buyers. Performance is linear but feels quick enough while importantly it is easy to drive. Claimed 0-100 km/h is 10 seconds. Importantly the ride quality was impressive despite large wheels while body roll is of course there. For an MPV, its fairly planted, easy to live with and the range is around 400km in the real world. Ground clearance on our short drive while going over some unfinished roads or some large speed breakers posed no issue and with four passengers on board.





The VF MPV 7 also has a longer wheelbase than other electric three row cars at this price and that means more space on the inside with a better third row space (especially headroom). The rear seat cushioning is ample but more thigh support would have been nicer. You can slide/recline the second row and space is in abundance. Some features are missing though like sunblinds/boss mode or even a 360 degree camera/ADAS/sunroof.

Now, sunroof is something that many like and don't like but ventilated seats/360 degree camera/ 6 airbags should have been offered.

What Is The Focus?

Overall, this is is an MPV focussed on space/practicality and frugal running costs while its styling has presence and it feels different from others. It seems the VF MPV 7 is for those who like a sensible MPV and while it may sound pricey at Rs 24.9 lakh, the VF MPV 7 does get a Rs 2 lakh incentive for exchanging an ICE car plus 75 percent buyback, free charging and a 10 years battery warranty. Vinfast seems to have continued its streak of launching interesting cars focussed on the core segment values.